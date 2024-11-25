 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A fire that broke out during an engine combustion test of its Epsilon S rocket under development is seen at Tanegashima Space Center
A fire that broke out during an engine combustion test of its Epsilon S rocket under development is seen at Tanegashima Space Center on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, Tuesday. Image: Reuters/KYODO
national

Japan's space agency halts Epsilon S rocket engine test after fire

0 Comments
By Kantaro Komiya
TOKYO

Japan's space agency aborted an engine test for the Epsilon S rocket on Tuesday following a fire at the test site, a failure that could push the rocket's debut launch beyond the March-end target and cause further delays in the national space program.

An explosion could be heard and a blaze could be seen shortly after the ground combustion test started at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, according to footage from public broadcaster NHK.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said the engine test encountered a "combustion abnormality" 49 seconds after the ignition. It said there was no indication of injury or damage to the outside facility.

"JAXA will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the problem and consider countermeasures," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press briefing.

Hayashi, the top government spokesperson, said rocket development is "extremely important" to ensure the autonomy of Japan's space program.

JAXA partnered with the aerospace unit of heavy machinery maker IHI to develop Epsilon S, the next generation in the Epsilon solid-fuel small rocket series.

Shares in IHI were down as much as 6% in Tokyo trade. An IHI Aerospace spokesperson said the company is investigating the cause.

Epsilon S's debut flight was slated by the end of the fiscal year through March 31 depending on the success of Tuesday's engine test.

The test was conducted after previous failures triggered months of investigation that have delayed space missions and satellite launch plans.

In July last year, an Epsilon S engine test failed due to thermal damage to its ignition systems. That followed a launch failure in 2022.

JAXA's larger flagship rocket H3, built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, failed at its first launch last year but has succeeded in three flights this year, launching Japanese satellites and winning orders including from French satellite operator Eutelsat.

The H3 and Epsilon S are central to JAXA's ambition to build cost-competitive rockets amid the rise of American commercial launch providers such as market leader SpaceX and small rocket maker Rocket Lab.

In the private sector, IHI-backed Space One is set to attempt the second launch of its Kairos small rocket on Dec 14 after the first flight exploded in March. It aims to become the first Japanese business to put a satellite in orbit.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo