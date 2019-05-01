Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's space startup postpones rocket launch due to glitch

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese aerospace startup Interstellar Technology Inc. postponed the planned launch of a small rocket Tuesday due to a problem with the fuel system.

The launch of the unmanned MOMO-3 rocket at the company's test site in Hokkaido has been rescheduled for Thursday or later, Interstellar Technology said.

If successful, the rocket would be the country's first privately developed rocket to reach outer space. It is the venture company's third launch attempt after two previous attempts failed in 2017 and 2018.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog