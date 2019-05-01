Japan's space startup postpones rocket launch due to glitch

Japanese aerospace startup Interstellar Technology Inc. postponed the planned launch of a small rocket Tuesday due to a problem with the fuel system.

The launch of the unmanned MOMO-3 rocket at the company's test site in Hokkaido has been rescheduled for Thursday or later, Interstellar Technology said.

If successful, the rocket would be the country's first privately developed rocket to reach outer space. It is the venture company's third launch attempt after two previous attempts failed in 2017 and 2018.

