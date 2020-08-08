Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A station worker distributes sanitizing sheets to passengers on a shinkansen platform at Tokyo Station on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan's summer holiday begins quietly amid requests to avoid trips

TOKYO

Japan's summer holiday season started quietly on Saturday, with no congestion at stations and airports after local governments asked residents to avoid travelling to help keep the coronavirus spread from worsening.

Some shinkensen (bullet trains) saw only 5 percent of their nonreserved seats filled in the morning with the highest rate limited to 70 percent, compared to well above the 100 percent usually seen on the first day of the Obon holiday period.

"To be honest, I was a little worried because I saw debates (on whether to travel) during this period on TV news programs," said a 49-year-old man who was taking a shinkansen from Osaka Prefecture to Fukuoka Prefecture.

The number of seats booked for shinkansen between Friday and Aug 17 plunged 79 percent from a year earlier, while reservations for domestic and international flights for Friday to Aug 16 dropped 60 percent and 97 percent, respectively, according to train operators and airlines.

The summer holiday comes amid a travel subsidy campaign launched by the central government on July 22 to help revive the domestic tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the virus outbreak.

The central government has no intention of requesting people to hold off on trips to their hometowns and elsewhere during the summer holiday, even though the virus has continued to spread in parts of the country.

But governors of prefectures hit hard by a recent surge in infections, including Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, have requested residents to refrain from traveling across prefectural borders, as they fear the move of people could spread the virus further.

Japan has seen a resurgence in infections after a nationwide state of emergency was lifted by late May, led by a sharp rise in infections in the capital and other urban areas.

Officials of East Japan Railway Co distributed disinfectant sheets to shinkansen passengers at Tokyo Station to address concerns over virus infections on the train.

"I'll take preventive measures as much as possible," Harumi Okano, a 56-year-old resident of Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, said wearing a face mask and protective glasses and carrying disinfectant.

She will visit her hometown in Osaka Prefecture and neighboring Wakayama Prefecture with her son.

A 25-year-old man living in Misato, also in Saitama, said he decided to travel to help the tourism industry.

"As this summer is different, I hope my trip can help even a little to support struggling people working in the tourism industry," he said.

As airlines have drastically reduced services amid the virus spread, flight schedule boards showed a number of canceled flights at Narita airport, east of Tokyo.

A 39-year-old woman from Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, was waiting for a flight to Germany to meet her fiance.

"I'm looking forward to meeting with him but also concerned because I will be quarantined upon returning to Japan," she said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

We cancelled our trip to Sapporo.

It was a hard call. We are in Aichi,

Sucks when you see so many mates of camping and not really caring.

Going to be a long week

Im going from Tokyo to Aomori this weekend there was no infection there yet so I feel safe not wearing mask. Please enjoy your holidays guys! If government says it's safe it safe!

Mixed messages here from the authorities. In the short term so as to control the upswing I agree with the governors. Longer term tourism can help but it needs to be properly managed, and people need to take personal responsibility to ensure social distancing, avoid crowded transport and places. Be inventive, go where others don’t.

