Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo

Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.

The Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower building is a key feature of an area being redeveloped as Azabudai Hills to fully open this fall in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums.

The new building, with 64 floors above ground and five underground, holds in its upper floors residences with spa and other exclusive services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts.

It is also expected to accommodate the British School in Tokyo and a medical institution operated by Keio University, as well as company offices, retail shops and restaurants, according to Mori Building.

The tallest building in the country before the new landmark's completion was the 300-meter Abeno Harukas in Osaka.

The Azabudai Hills building is already expected to be surpassed by another skyscraper in fiscal 2027, however, as a building to stand at 390 meters is being constructed by Mitsubishi Estate Co near Tokyo Station.

