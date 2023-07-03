Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower, left Photo: Mori Building Co
national

Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.

The Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower building is a key feature of an area being redeveloped as Azabudai Hills to fully open this fall in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums.

The new building, with 64 floors above ground and five underground, holds in its upper floors residences with spa and other exclusive services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts.

It is also expected to accommodate the British School in Tokyo and a medical institution operated by Keio University, as well as company offices, retail shops and restaurants, according to Mori Building.

The tallest building in the country before the new landmark's completion was the 300-meter Abeno Harukas in Osaka.

The Azabudai Hills building is already expected to be surpassed by another skyscraper in fiscal 2027, however, as a building to stand at 390 meters is being constructed by Mitsubishi Estate Co near Tokyo Station.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Amazing!!..

Tokyo keep growing as one of the best cities to live in the world..

GO TOKYO!!.. Coolest and frikiest city of the world!!..

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

And now I summon the anti Tokyo brigade of whiners..

I need to read some humor with my breakfast today.. LOOOOL!!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The Azabudai Hills building is already expected to be surpassed by another skyscraper in fiscal 2027, however, as a building to stand at 390 meters is being constructed by Mitsubishi Estate Co near Tokyo Station.

Mori et al keep on building these luxury complexes like it is the bubble era, as wages and living standards decline.

https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan%27s-ultra-wealthy-population-to-shrink-in-5-years-to-2027-report

Maybe for these investors?

https://www.axios.com/2022/03/20/china-new-billionaires-faster-us

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And now I summon the anti Tokyo brigade of whiners..

Maybe you mean trolling? LoooL!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog