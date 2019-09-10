Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Residents from homes with no power receive water and other supplies at the Ichihara local government office in Chiba Prefecture on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
national

TEPCO struggles to restore power after typhoon

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is struggling to restore power to nearly half a million homes after outages caused by Typhoon Faxai, while at least two people have died because of a lack of electricity, media said on Wednesday.

The typhoon hit the capital and surrounding regions with destructive winds of up to 216 kph in the early hours of Monday morning, causing at least one death, damage, transport chaos and power outages.

TEPCO, Japan's biggest power provider, may not be able to restore power to all households on Wednesday, Kyodo News said, citing the company.

National broadcaster NHK said two people in Chiba Prefecture died from heatstroke due to a lack of power for airc onditioning, as temperatures rose sharply after the typhoon on Tuesday.

"As a result of the restoration work, the number of households without power becomes approximately 456,100 as of 10 a.m.," TEPCO said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "We will continue making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible."

1 Comment
I am around Narita area & still lots of places no power, no gas etc, not fun!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

