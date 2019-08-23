Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

TEPCO to submit decommissioning plan regarding five reactors

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) will submit to a municipal official on Monday a plan regarding the decommissioning of five reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear station, the world's biggest atomic plant, Jiji Press said.

Japan suffered its worst energy crisis since the war after a March 2011 quake and tsunami led to a three-reactor meltdown at the Fukushima site, spewing radiation that forced 160,000 people to flee.

The plan to be submitted on Monday could take to 26 the units set to be decommissioned by Japanese nuclear operators, or nearly half their pre-disaster fleet, while TEPCO will be left with two of its 17 units before the Fukushima disaster.

Nuclear power met about 30% of Japan's electricity requirements before the March 2011 tsunami, but the eventual shutdown of all its reactors forced record imports of thermal coal and liquefied natural gas to replace the lost capacity.

TEPCO's president will meet authorities in the city of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa in Niigata Prefecture, where the station is located, to explain the utility's response to a request to mothball the five reactors, spokeswoman Emi Iwasa told Reuters by telephone.

Iwasa declined to provide any further comment.

TEPCO has been trying to convince local authorities, who have sign-off rights on restarts, that it has overcome operational failings revealed at Fukushima and is competent to safely restart a reactor at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa.

The plant was damaged in an earthquake in 2007 that led to a small release of radiation and residents are wary of any restart.

Three of the reactors have been shut since the 2007 quake and the other four were idled in the months after the Fukushima disaster.

Two of Kashiwazaki Kariwa's reactors, the newest, have been won initial approval from regulators to restart, but prefectural authorities are carrying out an inquiry into TEPCO's handling of Fukushima before they agree to any restart.

City officials at Kashiwazaki Kariwa want TEPCO to shut units 1 to 5 in return for restarting reactors No. 6 and No. 7, media have said.

A Reuters analysis late last year showed it was unlikely that the five units would ever restart.

Japan has six operating reactors, many of which are still going through a relicensing process under new safety standards imposed after the disaster highlighted regulatory and operational failings.

In 2016, the government estimated a total cost of about $200 billion for dismantling Fukushima Daiichi, decontaminating the affected areas, and paying compensation.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Problem with Noise Pollution

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Japanese Tinder In Real Life: Aisekiya

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy