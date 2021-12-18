Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's tight entry rules over Omicron variant to last into next year

4 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will extend its tight entry rules until at least early next year to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The government initially said the rules, banning new entries by foreigners worldwide and requiring returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents to quarantine in government-designated facilities, would be in place for about a month to year-end.

Kishida told reporters that the government will continue with the rules until more details of the Omicron variant are known. "We will study the situation after the year-end and New Year (holiday)."

On Friday, Kishida announced the plan to expedite third doses of coronavirus vaccines by shortening the current eight-month interval between the second jab and a booster.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Probably a good idea but Japan’s track record suggests this may rumble on beyond next year

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The government initially said the rules, banning new entries by foreigners worldwide 

Isolationist Japan is back!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Early next year definition please. January 2022, or May 2022 or....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

GOOD.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Christmas Dining: Tokyo’s Best Restaurants For The Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #160: The Kanji of the Year is Gold

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

6 Cool Jobs in Japan if You Have Better-Than Average Japanese

GaijinPot Blog