Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's top court orders TEPCO to pay damages over Fukushima crisis

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's top court has ordered Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc to pay damages of 1.39 billion yen ($12 million) to about 3,600 people whose lives were seriously affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The decision, turning down an appeal by the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, was unanimously made by four judges on the court's Second Petty Bench on Wednesday. It covered three class-action lawsuits.

Among 30 such class-action lawsuits filed across Japan by people who had to evacuate from their hometowns or whose lives were greatly impacted due to the disaster, it is the first time that the utility's liability for damages has been finalized.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the state's responsibility in the world's worst nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, which was triggered by a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami in Japan's northeastern region on March 11, 2011.

The plaintiffs have argued that the government could have foreseen a powerful tsunami in the region and taken preventive measures beforehand.

As for the three lawsuits, filed in Chiba, Gunma and Fukushima prefectures, the petty bench will next month hear from both the state and the plaintiffs, who have claimed that the nuclear crisis was able to be avoided based on the government's long-term earthquake assessment that was made public in 2002.

Lower courts were split over the extent of the state's responsibility. Of the three lawsuits, the Tokyo High Court ruled in the Gunma case that the state was not responsible for the crisis.

After hearing views from the plaintiffs and the government, the top court may make a final decision this summer.

As a result of the top court's order, the utility widely known as TEPCO will pay around 1 billion yen to the 3,546 people who lodged the lawsuit in Fukushima, 120 million yen to 90 plaintiffs in the Gunma case and 270 million yen to 43 plaintiffs in the Chiba case.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo