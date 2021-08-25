Japan's top COVID-19 adviser criticizes Bach's revisit to Tokyo

Japan's top COVID-19 adviser on Wednesday criticized International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach for visiting Tokyo again to attend the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.

"I wonder why he bothered to come. He should be able to show some common sense," said Shigeru Omi, chairman of a government subcommittee on the coronavirus response, at a parliamentary committee session.

Omi questioned the rationale behind Bach's decision to travel again to Tokyo to take part in events related to the Paralympics, given that the Japanese government has been urging people to stay home and telework to help curb coronavirus infections.

"If there is something he needs to do, I think he can do it online," Omi said, a day after the opening ceremony of the Paralympics, the world's biggest event for athletes with disabilities, was held at the National Stadium.

Since the beginning of the Olympics on July 23, Tokyo has seen record daily cases of COVID-19, with health experts describing the current situation as being at "disaster level."

Bach, invited by the International Paralympic Committee, arrived in Japan on Monday. Before leaving Japan last time, the IOC president's action came under fire from some citizens.

A day after the Olympics ended Aug 8, the IOC president was spotted strolling in Tokyo's Ginza upscale shopping district accompanied by bodyguards, even though athletes were required to follow strict COVID-19 rules and barred from going sightseeing.

The government has also told the Japanese public to avoid nonessential outings. Pictures and videos of his visit to the shopping area were widely shared on social media, with many complaining of a double standard.

