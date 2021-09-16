Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's top COVID-19 adviser says peak of 5th wave over

TOKYO

Japan's top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi said Thursday that the peak of the fifth coronavirus wave has largely passed, but warned that a close eye must still be kept on the country's overburdened medical system.

Speaking to the House of Councillors' health committee, Omi attributed the downtrend in infections to a "combination of factors," namely the progress of vaccinations, reduced foot traffic, suspension of alcohol in dining establishments and high rate of mask-wearing.

But he cautioned that hastily easing anti-pandemic restrictions on people's lives could lead to a "sixth wave" of infections, especially with colder weather approaching.

"We should be aware that the number of hospital beds (for COVID-19 patients) will not increase five to six-fold all at once," Omi said, as he called on the government to speed up the construction of temporary medical facilities.

With the medical system still under strain from an influx of COVID-19 patients, much of Japan will remain under a state of emergency through Sept. 30. Government data shows slightly over half of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19.

The government seeks to ease the scope of COVID-19 restrictions under a state of emergency around November, when it aims to complete vaccinating all people who wish to be inoculated. The plan includes letting eateries provide alcohol and allowing people to travel across prefectural borders and hold big events with more attendees even if the state of emergency is still in force.

The government will experiment with the easing of restrictions in selected areas in October to see if proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results required for entry can be checked smoothly, government sources said.

Tokyo and its three surrounding prefectures as well as Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures have been tapped as candidate sites, they said.

The trial, expected to involve several hundred restaurants and around 10 small concert halls, will last around a week at each venue, with local and central governments to jointly decide on what extent restrictions are eased.

The government will accept applications from interested prefectures until Friday, ultimately selecting participants from the 27 prefectures currently under a state of emergency or quasi-emergency measures. Given the interest in the project, it expects to conduct the dry run in over 10 prefectures.

But Omi has remained apprehensive about lifting restrictions too soon, telling parliament on Thursday, "We should not do such things while still under a state of emergency."

Positive news at last, but never let our guard down. It's time to move forward again and get the economy back up.

5th is considered to be over, we need to ready for 6th one? Usually when one wave is over they will try to make everything like normal that's where another new wave is coming.

What about the 7th wave? C'mon, Greek alphabet is making a solid comeback.

Proceed cautiously its not really over yet !!

Announcement like this too soon could trigger the next wave of infections.

Anyone who utters the words 5th wave, 6th wave etc truly needs to get a life.

I can’t stand these overly cautious idiots. I take more risks than them every day of my life probably. They have no idea how the other half of us think

Peak only passed.

Number of new cases are almost same to peak of fourth wave.

Japan's insufficient test system cannot find asymptom patients, cannot decrease infection drastically.

Nationalistic politicians who want to prioritize economy than safe of people always expect end of corona virus, try to hurry to ease restriction, it become trigger of next wave.

Open the pubs!!!

Time to PARTY!!!!

Oh and please don't forget also "wearing a blue T-shirt on Sunday and Wednesday" and "walking with the sun in your back after 6pm".

Reduced foot traffic in the middle of a Taifu is quite normal.

Next week's "silver week" will be the incubator for the next wave. See how much traffic moves through the airports and train stations.

completely forgot about silver week.

fingers crossed

Time to open up for people that are vaccinated or young and healthy and if you are afraid to go out then just continue to stay home but don't expect us to do the same

Too many businesses have been unnecessarily damaged by the minority.

The good thing about the later waves is that they make the earlier waves – do you know the ones we were also worried about- seen insignificantly small.

the wave exists only on TV, why animals do not get any infection................

Yeah! Why don't animals get any infections?

So the fact that that wave started with the Olympics and ended with it as well is totally random, yes? Bury your head in the sand, it's what you Japanese politicians know best.

