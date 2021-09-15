Japan's top COVID-19 adviser wary of easing restrictions

Japan's top COVID-19 adviser Shigeru Omi on Wednesday warned against hastily easing anti-pandemic restrictions on people's lives and called for relaxing measures only after the state of emergency is lifted.
His remarks came as the government seeks to ease restrictions around November, when it aims to complete vaccinating all people who wish to be inoculated. The plan includes letting eateries provide alcohol and allowing people to travel across prefectural borders and hold big events with more attendees even if the state of emergency is still in force.
"Even though the vaccination rate has risen, there will certainly be a rebound if we suddenly ease restrictions," Omi told the House of Representatives' health committee.
"I believe the path we should take is to gradually lift them after the state of emergency expires and the number of infections comes down to a certain level," Omi added.
With the medical system still under strain from an influx of COVID-19 patients, much of Japan will remain under a state of emergency through Sept 30. Government data shows slightly over half of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19.
Looking ahead, Omi warned that the fight against the new virus is expected to last for a long time. "It may take about two to three years until the public no longer has to worry about COVID-19, like the influenza in which we have vaccines and medications," he said.
In the same committee meeting, health minister Norihisa Tamura said the government remains on guard with an eye out for a potential "sixth wave" of infections.
"It is a fact that the number of new coronavirus cases is rapidly decreasing on a national level," Tamura said, but added that he worries about more people interacting with others in line with children going back to school this month, a drop in ventilation during winter, and an increase in socializing toward the yearend.
Over 60 percent of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, bringing Japan on a par with major European countries such as Britain and France, according to the government.
Japan initially lagged far behind other major economies in inoculating its population. Facing criticism, the government has made relatively fast progress since, setting up mass inoculation sites and offering workplace vaccinations.© KYODO
33 Comments
thepersoniamnow
Very strange to always be reading about analogies during a pandemic.
I have yet to read an article that isn’t also a self evaluating one.
Seems to be able to discern “how Japan is doing” for me. Also seems to tell me how many infections there are as if it were fact.
The best bit is how I am always reassured that the government here has done well…compared to other countries.
Hideomi Kuze
Japan's recent "economy-first" government who cannot distinguish wishful thinking and actuality expect end of corona virus whenever new cases decreased, eased restriction.
And they had repeated infection spreading after all, victimized more people than neighbouring countries.
But they have learned nothing from this one and half year, and hurry to ease restriction.
JeffLee
Nice nuance. That sounds like a blip. It should say, "Japan lagged far behind other major economies until very recently."
Monty
Omi is an idiot!
kurisupisu
Viewing Japan from the outside is like looking at a time warp-always behind…
purple_depressed_bacon
Allow? There has never been any enforced restrictions on crossing prefectural borders. People come and go as they please because the SoE is toothless.
Also, love the social distancing in the picture...
stickman1760
Someone needs to tell this guy Covid zero is impossible. We gotta move on with our lives. The govt had almost two years to secure more beds. How much more time do they need?
Strangerland
Or someone needs to point out to you that it's entirely possible. There are a few Australian states with zero covid, right now, today. And there have been many days in the past year where Australia was covid free.
Yubaru
Out of all the people in the government who have been talking heads during this "emergency" Omi seems to be, at least in my opinion, the only one who has been talking straight and saying what has been needed to be said.
He was against the Olympics being held and contrary to what some seem to think here, he is NOT advocating a "0" covid policy either and his comment here is spot on!
People here went proverbially bat-guano crazy during the "shingatta" influenza wave years ago, and after a year or two, learned how to deal with it, get vaccinated, and take proper precautions.
dan
@Strangerland also in Australia people are fighting with police on the street and the army is patrolling the streets...
Just the price you pay huh?!
PharaohChromium
What restrictions? Lol. Not sitting down at the combini to eat?
1738Kwaaa!!
It means we want to act as if we are doing something but actually we do not know what we are doing.
Jacko
If the top adviser for covid-19 is wary, we better sit up and listen to his opinion, like it or not.
I get that we need to get our economy back up and running again, but if it leads to a spike of cases again, we're definitely back to square one. The last thing we need is another hard lockdown again.
ShinkansenCaboose
100% right on @Yubaru
John-San
Dan, A few thousand protest. amongst this protest where a few hundred, drinking alchole, all fuel up and hell bent on a fight with any one not just the police . The Army have been ask to help out on logistics only like directing people at vac centre, parking, checking up on people in home isolation. Dan you sure your not reading the news about Mynamar? They (Australia) are just cruising along getting all vac up knowing that lockdowns will be lifted at 70% fully vaccinated and at 80% International borders will opened with home quarantine and at 90% no quarantine for fully vaccinated internation travellers. The Aussies know this so they have a end game in sight. So there is no rioting only drunk anti vaccination people protesting.
Gorramcowboy
Of course he is...but who cares what he thinks. Boy needs a dose of reality.
Garthgoyle
What restrictions?
And I don't get this "borders" thing. There are no borders.
Pukey2
The only restrictions I see are for foreigners coming into Japan. Inside, it's like business as usual.
Wobot
Weird how he says there'll be a rebound when there wasn't in the UK. The 'experts' suddenly went very quiet, surprise surprise. Denmark is just opening up now and so will Sweden to 100% soon; the silence on the lack of an apocalypse is conspicuous.
He's probably speaking about what his crystal ball says... sorry, computer models.
Meiyouwenti
Omi is against easing the restrictions because then people will know how incompetent this guy has been since the start of the pandemic.
Jan
The JP government needs to understand that Covid will not disappear completely. So infected people will continue, but their illness will not be so severe. It is about hospital occupation. The more people are vaccinated the better. It is time Japan opens up, it has become too isolated.
jaybeeb
This will largely depend on how high the vaccination rate gets. Japan could look at several real world examples of varying vaccination rates and see the consequences of opening up. There may be a large number of vaccine hesitant people in Japan and it will take some effort to convince these people to get vaccinated.
Sheikh Yerboaby
what a load of garbage.
The pretend state of emergency would then be in perpetuity.
Lift alcohol sales now, because it hasn't had any effect on case numbers.....I'm sick of these pretend measures that are no more effective than the stupid mask non-sick people wear on their faces
Robert Cikki
This directly calls for some other politician or official to say the opposite and possibly come up with some "new" and novel campaign like Go2Travel. Because here we like things complicated and chaotic. If one says this, the other must say the opposite. People are then confused, and this directly calls for the creation of a new job, such as "pandemic coordinator".
Seriously, where do they keep coming up with these ideas?
noriahojanen
Mr Omi should be accountable for the cheat of (publicly funded) hospitals for which he is a board member. They are suspected of having denied covid patients admission while having received 13.2 billion yen as state subsidy for cooperation. Why not starting at his own backyard first if he is to seek more cooperation or sensibility from people and businesses?
【独自】コロナ病床30～50％に空き、尾身茂氏が理事長の公的病院 132億円の補助金「ぼったくり」
https://dot.asahi.com/dot/2021083100080.html?page=1
All the same, economic crimes with regard to state subsidy programs are coming into public attention and criticism. Hospitals can never be exempted from it. Many beds remain available, yet many have died at home without proper care ... that is most ridiculous!
Happy Day
Sounds like he is jealous of Australia, with various restrictions and controls in place for who knows how long and no end goal.
Love how they try to paint COVID, which has had minimal impact in Japan even without vaccines, as the once-in-eternity virus that has the potential to wipe out the entire population as soon as they lift restrictions.
And places like the U.S., with much greater health risk, has been wide open for a while now.
Wonder what's really going on?
ian
Doesn't lifting state of emergency also means lifting of restrictions?
Rob
This is what happens when you give a busy-body politician some real power. They hold onto it and milk it for every second of attention they can get.
This is disgusting. An old man imposing his will on 126,000,000 free people.
prionking
Because they know its BS. And if they don't care, why should we? Same with masks.
BTW, there was a video posted on LinkedIn yesterday of some government briefing in France. The camera was rolling without all the unmasked people realising it, and they all put on their masks just before they thought the camera was about to switch on. Further proof that this fear campaign is a massive scam.
Kumagaijin
Personally, I'm not worried about Covid-19. I'm worried about the Vaccine Passports, my freedom to travel back home without having to quarantine for 2 weeks, the constant need to get a booster every couple months and all the other inconveniences this scamdemic has caused.
dan
@John San.
not what I saw mate!
I see people attacking police and police attacking protesters !!
John
Man stands behind ineffectual and possibly counter productive plastic screen to lecture others on the need to continue ineffective and damaging restrictions.
The damage done to children by prolonged face mask use is incalculable.
Rob
Kumagaijin, your not alone my friend. I already know we are brothers.
rainyday
Its not realistically possible. Yes, I'm sure some states in Australia (and elsewhere) have been able to temporarily work it down to zero on occasion, but unless the virus is eradicated globally the second they ease travel and other restrictions - which they'll have to do someday, keeping everything locked down isn't a sustainable long term solution - it'll find its way back in. These are fleeting victories, not a permanent new equilibrium they've achieved.
Our societies are going to have to learn to live with it, we might have had a shot at eradicating it very early on but with it having spread to hundreds of millions of people around the world now, that ship has long since sailed.