Japan's Tourism Agency issues bear-warning pictogram signs

The Japan Tourism Agency has created this pictogram to warn people not to feed bears.

Japan's Tourism Agency said it created new pictogram signs warning visitors that feeding bears, approaching them and leaving trash are prohibited, aiming to alert foreign travelers and people of all ages through simple visuals.

As bear encounters and injuries have risen nationwide, the agency said it hopes the instantly recognizable designs will be used on signs, posters and websites by local governments and businesses.

The three pictogram signs -- simple picture symbols designed to convey information at a glance -- are available for free download from the agency's website. They show red slashes over people feeding or approaching bears and illustrate how litter can attract them.

"We want them posted at tourist sites where bears are likely to appear to help keep visitors safe," the agency said.

© KYODO