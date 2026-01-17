 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bear safety pictogram
The Japan Tourism Agency has created this pictogram to warn people not to feed bears. Image: Japan Tourism Agency website
national

Japan's Tourism Agency issues bear-warning pictogram signs

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Tourism Agency said it created new pictogram signs warning visitors that feeding bears, approaching them and leaving trash are prohibited, aiming to alert foreign travelers and people of all ages through simple visuals.

As bear encounters and injuries have risen nationwide, the agency said it hopes the instantly recognizable designs will be used on signs, posters and websites by local governments and businesses.

The three pictogram signs -- simple picture symbols designed to convey information at a glance -- are available for free download from the agency's website. They show red slashes over people feeding or approaching bears and illustrate how litter can attract them.

"We want them posted at tourist sites where bears are likely to appear to help keep visitors safe," the agency said.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Is Japan think that foreigners will just still stand, calm and feed angry and aggressive bear, instead just running for their lives?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Sakurasuki

Well, most people are smart and won't. But not all. There are so many videos on YouTube of people doing idiotic things for the perfect selfie.

And that's where the term "Death by Selfie" comes from.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Is Japan think that foreigners will just still stand, calm and feed angry and aggressive bear, instead just running for their lives?

You underestimate the power of naivety and ignorance.

Many people have never seen wildlife in person, and their knowledge of wildlife comes from Disney/Pixar rather than the Discovery Channel and National Geographic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Looks like the bear has already bitten the hand that feeds it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo