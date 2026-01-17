Japan's Tourism Agency issues bear-warning pictogram signs

Japan's Tourism Agency said it created new pictogram signs warning visitors that feeding bears, approaching them and leaving trash are prohibited, aiming to alert foreign travelers and people of all ages through simple visuals.
As bear encounters and injuries have risen nationwide, the agency said it hopes the instantly recognizable designs will be used on signs, posters and websites by local governments and businesses.
The three pictogram signs -- simple picture symbols designed to convey information at a glance -- are available for free download from the agency's website. They show red slashes over people feeding or approaching bears and illustrate how litter can attract them.
"We want them posted at tourist sites where bears are likely to appear to help keep visitors safe," the agency said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Is Japan think that foreigners will just still stand, calm and feed angry and aggressive bear, instead just running for their lives?
Garthgoyle
Sakurasuki
Well, most people are smart and won't. But not all. There are so many videos on YouTube of people doing idiotic things for the perfect selfie.
And that's where the term "Death by Selfie" comes from.
BeerDeliveryGuy
You underestimate the power of naivety and ignorance.
Many people have never seen wildlife in person, and their knowledge of wildlife comes from Disney/Pixar rather than the Discovery Channel and National Geographic.
Lifer
Looks like the bear has already bitten the hand that feeds it.