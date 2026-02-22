 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Saidaiji Temple festival
Saidaiji Temple "naked festival" participants await the throwing of sacred talismans in Okayama City on Saturday. Image: Kyodo
national

Japan's traditional 'naked festival' leaves 3 attendees unconscious

10 Comments
OKAYAMA

A traditional Japanese festival known for thousands of nearly naked men competing to claim sacred talismans left three men unconscious in the western city of Okayama, local police said.

The three attendees were taking part in the annual event known as the "naked festival" dating back to the Muromachi period (1336-1573) at Saidaiji Temple on Saturday night, the police said.

It is not immediately known how the three men were injured during the event. Three other men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearly every year, some people are injured at the event, which is known as one of the country's three major eccentric festivals. One man died in 2007.

After purifying themselves with cold water, the men clad in traditional white loincloths head toward the main hall and wait for the sacred wooden sticks to be dropped.

During the Eyo festival, the temple said that men gather in a crowd, vying for two wooden sticks measuring 4 by 20 centimeters with sacred talismans wrapped around them. A local tourism federation estimates that around 10,000 people participate in the annual event.

The festival was recognized by the central government as an intangible cultural property in 2016.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

10 Comments
Login to comment

What could possibly go wrong on that photo?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

That photo will alarm terrify, "eccentric" festival will stick with me, haunt me until the day I shuffle off my mortal coil.

And this 21st century Japan is still worried concerned about the crowds associated with overtourism.

Around 10,000 people participate in the annual event.

After purifying themselves with cold water, the men clad in traditional white loincloths head toward the main hall and wait for the sacred wooden sticks to be dropped.

OK fair enough.

Sorry, but this behaviour could explain the countries depopulation

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Did everyone Rise to the challenge?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sorry, but this behaviour could explain the countries depopulatIon.

That photo is peak homoeroticism.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If this was the fireworks display In Tokyo, they would have 5000 police officers shouting with megaphones to not push. I wonder why they don’t have some more police officers there

1 ( +3 / -2 )

It looks like I visited Okayama at the wrong (?) time last year (April). I did have a lovely time anyway.

Looking at the picture, they all seem suspiciously well tanned for February.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That’s what hell must look like.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Would it be a concert, maybe the crowd would be separated to avoid such a display and death risk.

But when it is part of the heritage and culture, everything is ok

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Looking at that photo... methinks I'll continue to pass.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

リッチToday  05:06 pm JST

If this was the fireworks display In Tokyo, they would have 5000 police officers shouting with megaphones to not push. I wonder why they don’t have some more police officers there

Because there were no skirts to look up and photo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Must-know Women in Japanese Politics

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens When You Reach Retirement in Japan—Sanseito Would Prefer You Leave

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog