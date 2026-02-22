Japan's traditional 'naked festival' leaves 3 attendees unconscious

A traditional Japanese festival known for thousands of nearly naked men competing to claim sacred talismans left three men unconscious in the western city of Okayama, local police said.
The three attendees were taking part in the annual event known as the "naked festival" dating back to the Muromachi period (1336-1573) at Saidaiji Temple on Saturday night, the police said.
It is not immediately known how the three men were injured during the event. Three other men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nearly every year, some people are injured at the event, which is known as one of the country's three major eccentric festivals. One man died in 2007.
After purifying themselves with cold water, the men clad in traditional white loincloths head toward the main hall and wait for the sacred wooden sticks to be dropped.
During the Eyo festival, the temple said that men gather in a crowd, vying for two wooden sticks measuring 4 by 20 centimeters with sacred talismans wrapped around them. A local tourism federation estimates that around 10,000 people participate in the annual event.
The festival was recognized by the central government as an intangible cultural property in 2016.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
Garthgoyle
What could possibly go wrong on that photo?
itsonlyrocknroll
That photo will alarm terrify, "eccentric" festival will stick with me, haunt me until the day I shuffle off my mortal coil.
And this 21st century Japan is still worried concerned about the crowds associated with overtourism.
Around 10,000 people participate in the annual event.
After purifying themselves with cold water, the men clad in traditional white loincloths head toward the main hall and wait for the sacred wooden sticks to be dropped.
OK fair enough.
Sorry, but this behaviour could explain the countries depopulation
Gohan4
Did everyone Rise to the challenge?
Spitfire
That photo is peak homoeroticism.
リッチ
If this was the fireworks display In Tokyo, they would have 5000 police officers shouting with megaphones to not push. I wonder why they don’t have some more police officers there
RonJB
It looks like I visited Okayama at the wrong (?) time last year (April). I did have a lovely time anyway.
Looking at the picture, they all seem suspiciously well tanned for February.
shogun36
That’s what hell must look like.
didou
Would it be a concert, maybe the crowd would be separated to avoid such a display and death risk.
But when it is part of the heritage and culture, everything is ok
smithinjapan
Looking at that photo... methinks I'll continue to pass.
Spitfire
リッチToday 05:06 pm JST
Because there were no skirts to look up and photo.