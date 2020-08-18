Japan's re-entry ban to contain virus unfair, Western business lobbies say

Four Western business lobbies joined in protesting Japan's re-entry ban to stop the spread of the coronavirus, saying the policy is out of step with measures in other major economies and will harm investment.
Many countries have imposed travel curbs to battle the pandemic but Japan's are among the most strict, effectively banning entry of tourists and visa holders from more than 140 countries.
"This policy is contrary to the treatment Japan receives from other G7 and other leading countries who treat long-term foreign residents equally to citizens on health matters," the groups said in a statement released on Tuesday.
The joint letter was signed by business lobbies from the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Europe. The U.S. and European groups had issued previous complaints about the policy.
Japan allows its citizens to return to the country if they take a coronavirus test at the port of entry and observe a period of self-quarantine. Foreigners living in Japan face much higher hurdles for re-entry.
These measures "can only discourage foreign nationals, and the companies they work for, from investing in Japan," the business groups said.
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government announced last month it would start "phased measures" to restore travel depending on infection conditions, starting with 12 Asian countries.
Restrictions to contain the spread of the virus have devastated Japan's economy, which posted its biggest contraction on record in the second quarter.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
ArtistAtLarge
Better safe than sorry.
Cricky
Does seem out of step, when domestically a sticker at the door of a bar ensures safety? Perhaps travelers should adopt a zany mascot and wear some sort of identifying badge? Then everyone is happy?
that person
@Artistatlarge
In that case, leave the Japanese at the door too
HBJ
On the same day Japan announces it wants to pitch Osaka and Fukuoka as major foreign financial investment hubs!!
Oh the irony!
Tokyo-Engr
@HBJ - I saw the same and just posted about this at the other article.
It is amazing the Japanese politicians cannot see this. Most Japanese citizens do not know about this ban but everyone I speak to about this think it is crazy.
There is no logical reason for this ban and certainly no medical reason (i.e. the virus does not care about race and one race is not more likely to transmit than another).
I believe this issue will hurt Japan much more in the long run than provide any benefit.
Mr Kipling
The governments of other countries should follow suit and ban ALL Japanese citizens from entering their countries until the Japanese relax this stupid, illogical and racist rule.
Abbey
Why are they complaining ?!
Better to be safe than sorry.
Most of them ..just stay where you are .