Japan's weekly COVID-19 cases rise for 1st time in 3 months

The weekly average of new coronavirus cases at designated hospitals across Japan rose for the first time in three months in the seven days through last Sunday, health ministry data showed Friday.

The average among some 5,000 medical institutions stood at 1.90 in the week, with newly infected patients totaling 9,406, up 29 percent from the previous week, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Akihiro Sato, an infectious diseases expert and the head of Karada Internal Medicine Clinic, said the number of patients with high fevers and coughs is increasing.

"In addition to basic infectious measures, it is necessary for people who have risks, such as the elderly, to consider taking vaccines," he said.

The number of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by about 500 designated medical organizations nationwide was 1,175, up 37 percent from the week before.

