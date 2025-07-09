 Japan Today
Japan's whooping cough cases hit new weekly high at over 3,300

TOKYO

Whooping cough continued its surge in Japan, reaching a new weekly record of 3,353 cases, the highest since the current survey method was employed in 2018, a national health research institute said Tuesday.

Preliminary data from the Japan Institute for Health Security also showed that the country logged 39,672 cases of the disease, characterized by spasmodic coughing attacks, from the start of the year, leapfrogging the roughly 4,000 reported for all of 2024.

The latest weekly data was collected June 23-29.

Since early April, the number of patients reported by hospitals and clinics across the country has been exceeding 1,000 a week, the institute said.

The highly contagious acute respiratory tract infection, also known as pertussis, may lead to other complications like pneumonia or encephalopathy, which could be lethal to infants and others.

© KYODO

