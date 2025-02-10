 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/koko
national

Japan's workplace Valentine chocolate-giving tradition waning

0 Comments
TOKYO

Only 12.5 percent of people in Japan plan to give chocolates to colleagues for Valentine's Day, as the culture of obligatory gift-giving wanes due to the prevalence of working from home, a recent survey found.

The figure is the lowest it has ever been, according to a study by Nippon Life Insurance Co ahead of Valentine's Day on Friday. More than 70 percent said they believed it unnecessary or somewhat unnecessary to dole out workplace chocolate gifts.

The online survey received responses from 11,716 people, with more than half of respondents in their 50s and 60s. It was conducted between Jan 4 and 15.

In Japan, women traditionally give a box of chocolates to the men in their lives on Valentine's Day, as well as bringing "obligatory" chocolates to colleagues and others.

"Personal relationships in the workplace have weakened as teleworking has become common and people change jobs," said Naoko Kuga, a researcher from the NLI Research Institute.

A total of 35.3 percent of respondents said they planned on giving someone a present, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous year, of which spouses or partners made up the majority of intended recipients at 64.3 percent.

Meanwhile, people were planning on spending an average of 4,761 yen on chocolates for themselves, up 496 yen from a year earlier, despite the rising cost of raw materials, as they decided to splash out on themselves instead of buying for colleagues, according to the study.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips From Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Umi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What is The Average Salary in Nagoya?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Outdoor Date Ideas for Valentine’s in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Rehome a Pet in Japan Safely and Responsibly

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Gifts To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Much Does an English Teacher Make in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

15 Matchmaking Shrines in Tokyo to Visit for Love

Savvy Tokyo

Saga Castle Town Hina Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo