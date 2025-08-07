 Japan Today
The annual World Cosplay Summit attracted 247,200 people this year, organisers said Image: AFP/File
national

Japan's World Cosplay Summit to escape summer heat in 2027

TOKYO

Dressing up at the World Cosplay Summit can be makeup-meltingly sweaty in Japan's baking summer, and after this year's event in record heat, organizers have pushed the 2027 edition to November.

The annual extravaganza, usually held in Nagoya, sees thousands of people from all over the world embody their chosen anime, manga and gaming stars in elaborate costumes, outlandish hairdos and zany face paints.

Organizers said after this year's 23rd shindig ended last Sunday -- 247,200 people attended over three days -- that next year's will also be in August, but for 2027, it will be in November.

"This change was made in response to the extreme heat and other weather conditions," the event's executive committee said in a statement.

The move was also to "strengthen our efforts to accommodate more international participants and to take into account trends in domestic and international tourists," it said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

