Photo: Pakutaso
national

Japan’s cherry blossom forecast for 2023 is here! Tokyo among cities to see sakura first

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

With Christmas, New Year’s, and Coming of Age Day all over and done with, Japan has finished up most of its big winter events. So even if the weather is still cold, people are starting to look ahead to spring, and in Japan spring means cherry blossoms.

But even though the sakura are the symbol of spring in Japan, the timing of the fickle flowers varies from year to year. That’s why the Japan Meteorological Corporation prepares predictions in the run-up to cherry blossom season, and the organization has just released its first forecast for 2023’s sakura, with the blossoms expected to open on March 22 in Tokyo, Kochi, and Shimonoseki.

▼ The sakura forecast map for spring 2023

Screen-Shot-2023-01-12-at-13.03.24.png

As shown by the map, the cherry blossoms bloom first in the southern parts of Japan, where the weather is warmer, and the “sakura front,” as the phenomenon is called spreads north afterwards. The forecast focuses on somei yoshino, Japan’s most prevalent and popular variety of sakura trees, and the by-city list for the start of blooming includes:

Akita: April 18

Aomori: April 22

Fukuoka: March 23

Hiroshima: March 26

Kanazawa: April 4

Kobe: March 30

Kochi: March 22

Kyoto: March 27

Nagano: April 9

Nagoya: March 25

Nara: March 29

Osaka: March 28

Sapporo: May 2

Sendai: April 8

Shimonoseki: March 22

Tokyo: March 22

Yokohama: March 24

Screen-Shot-2023-01-12-at-13.04.19.png

Arguably more important than when the sakura will begin blossoming, though, is when they’ll reach full bloom, for which the current forecast is:

Akita: April 22

Aomori: April 26

Fukuoka: April 1

Hiroshima: April 4

Kanazawa: April 10

Kobe: April 7

Kochi: March 30

Kyoto: April 5

Nagano: April 15

Nagoya: April 4

Nara: April 5

Osaka: April 5

Sapporo: May 5

Sendai: April 13

Shimonoseki: April 1

Tokyo: March 30

Yokohama: April 2

Source: @Press, Japan Meteorological Corporation

Insert images: @Press, Pakutaso

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

© SoraNews24

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

