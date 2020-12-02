Japan’s new life-size moving Gundam statue unveiled in full dramatic glory

By grape Japan

Japan has had more than one full scale Mobile Suit Gundam statue, but the 18-meter full scale statue of the iconic anime's original RX-78 Gundam in Yokohama will be its first that can actually move. Weighing in at 25 tons, this is quite a feat of engineering but also a massive treat for fans of giant robots.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama entertainment complex is the host of the new and impressive Mobile Suit, and will feature a Gundam Lab that uses AR technology so that guests can enter a simulation of entering a Mobile Suit cockpit, as well as a gift shop and Gundam cafe.

The main attraction, however, is definitely the Gundam-Dock Tower, which houses the moving full scale Gundam as well as a scaffolding deck which guests can climb to see it move up close. While there have been glimpses of its head, waist, fingers, and legs during test runs, we now have an official video of the moving Gundam which was officially unveiled at a press event on Monday.

The unveiling gives a good look at how you can expect the gigantic Gundam statue to move (with dramatic mist and soundtrack music). While not completely shown in the videos, you can observe some of its other capabilities (moving its head to look directly at visitors and striking a pose) in footage from a test run earlier this year. The Gundam will move into different poses every half hour and light up during the nighttime display.

The Gundam Factory Yokohama complex was originally scheduled to open in October, but will now open to the public on Dec 19 after a delay caused by coronavirus concerns. Although because the statue needs routine maintenance, it will take a break after March 31, 2022.

Admission to the Gundam Lab area is 1,650 yen for visitors aged 13 and older, 1,110 yen for ages 7-12, and free for ages 6 and younger if in attendance with a paying adult. A trip to the observation decks will cost an additional 3,300 yen, but it looks to be worth it.

