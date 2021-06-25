Japan's population falls to 126.22 mil in 2020; drops out of top 10 in world

Japan's population including foreign residents fell 0.7 percent from 2015 to 126,226,568 as of Oct. 1, 2020, dropping out of the world's top 10 in size for the first time since 1950, the latest census and U.N. estimates showed Friday.
The data adds pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government to try to slow the population decline in the world's third-largest economy. With a rapidly graying society, the number of newborns in 2020 fell to a record low of 840,832, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The preliminary data released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed the population dropped by around 868,000 from 2015, when it marked its first decline -- of 0.8 percent -- since the census began in 1920. The population is measured every five years.
In the latest data, the margin of decline slightly narrowed due to an increase in non-Japanese residents to an estimated 2,556,183.
Japan, which comprised 1.6 percent of the global population, fell one place to 11th in the world ranking topped by China, according to the United Nations.
Among the top 20 countries, Japan was the only nation whose population declined between 2015 and 2020, the U.N. data showed.
Of the 47 prefectures in Japan, 38 saw their population fall, with 33 of them recording an accelerated rate of decline, led by a drop of 6.2 percent in Akita, northeastern Japan.
Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, bucked the trend and together recorded a population increase of 808,000. Tokyo registered a rise of 4.1 percent, the biggest among the 47 prefectures.
Other metropolitan areas including Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka as well as Okinawa also saw population increases.
The number of households increased 4.2 percent to 55.72 million, the census showed. The average number of members per household fell to 2.27 from 2.38 in the 2015 survey, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1970 as more elderly people lived alone.
The number of babies born in 2020 hit the lowest level since the health ministry started taking such surveys in 1899. The figure was down 24,407 from the previous year when the number dipped below 900,000 for the first time.© KYODO
David Brent
Great news. Japan is heavily over-populated.
JeffLee
This is something to celebrate.
Why?
oldman_13
Less people is much better overall for the world. Less strain on resources and the planet.
warispeace
Unlike the race to the bottom in wages and incomes, this is a race to the bottom the world needs as there are just too many humans driving the world past the ecological boundaries. Finally Japan in showing the kind of global leadership other nations need to follow.
Michael Machida
My bet is that there are more mixed Japanese | Internationals being born in America and other countries. Many of my friends are Japanese women who got married to internationals and having children abroad.
Yubaru
So? That doesnt automatically make them Japanese! There have been "mixed" Japanese being born all over the world for a number of generations now, and they are never counted in the census.
So what point are you trying to make?
Having children abroad is one thing, them being Japanese is something totally different!
Yubaru
Japan (Suga and Co) don't like "dropping" statistically in anything!
virusrex
This is not going to be reversed unless a huge reform that makes having children much easier is not done. Even with the huge difficulty it has it is probably easier to reform the pension system not to depend this much on having more young people.
Erik Morales
No need for policies or media outcry, this is good Japan is really crowded. I read a research paper that if Japan had to feed and support its own people the islands naturally can support around 52 million people. 126m is just too many for those islands.
Mark
126.22 still TOO many.
shogun36
Yet it’s still very difficult to get that vaccine shot.
Ken
At least I now know I can work till I die before I collect my pension or as Japanese say,girigiri made hataraku zo.minna ganbatte,gaman shimashou.
Ai Wonder
Great news. The world in general is way too over populated, but Japan takes overpopulation to the extreme. We could do with 90% less people on Earth. This would ensure the future of our precious planet.
Abbey
Couples are not doing the deed and making children ..That's fine ..Why should they ? !
Fighto!
Really promising news to wake up to.
Japan is taking the course of depopulation, and showing it can be done whilst maintaining a great standard of living.
In coming years, house prices will become much more affordable due to lack of demand; it will be easier for students to enter any college of their choice; getting a seat on the train will be no problem; there will be far less pollution; hospital beds will be plentiful, and so on.
My dream is to retire to Akita which is depopulating fastest. It would be so peaceful to live with no-one else around for many kilometres!
The benefits of having a lower population are endless.
Dont listen to the greedy capitalists who argue otherwise.
Yubaru
Great standard of living? Nowhere near to what it used to be, and is falling faster and faster.
Japan is far from being utopia, and has many great things about it, but until you take the blinders off your eyes you are never going to see the problems that lie just under the surface! Unemployment, instability of the work force, disintegrating social infrastructure, incompetent leadership, and a host of other things, are dragging this country down.
rainyday
Actually it does. The child of a Japanese national does automatically become a Japanese national even if they are born abroad (provided the parents notify the government) and even if the other parent is a foreign national.
They don’t become a Japanese resident who would be counted in the census of course, but they do become Japanese.
rainyday
You are operating on some very shaky assumptions about what the effects of depopulation will be. Let me unpack the reality on each of them.
This is unlikely to be a benefit. House prices in depopulating areas are already approaching zero anyway since the market is factoring in the fact that they will no longer be habitable in the future as those communities collapse. Sure you can get a shack for free, but without any water, electric or road infrastructure being maintained to it you won’t be able to actually live in it.
House prices in major cities in contrast won’t come down since that is where everyone is fleeing to.
Maybe, this is already happenning in fact. But over time it will be unsustainable to keep the current number of universities, and many will be closing, thus reducing choice.
Also there is a cost to society to having fewer young people entering universities.
No, the train companies will just run fewer trains and you’ll have even more difficulty finding a seat. Ever tried taking a train from a town that has lost a huge chunk of its population? In many of them you can’t, since the train company response to that decline was to shut the line down. Train companies aren’t charities, if they have fewer passengers they cut service.
I hope this is the case, but if it is it will be because we have switched to clean energy sources and enacted other policies, not because the population went down. We’ve already had over a decade of population decline without any notable impact on pollution.
This is pure fantasy. We are heading towards an older, greyer population which will put greater rather than fewer demands on the medical system. Hospital beds will be scarcer.
Steve
Great news. Hopefully Japan doesn't resort to measures such as those taken by my home country Australia like importing a large population of immigrants from third-world countries to boost GDP numbers.
marcelito
The data adds pressure on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government to try to slow the population decline in the world's third-largest economy
Yeah, let's form another panel and hold some meetings to discuss this issue ...after all the govt has only been discussing it for about 20 years. Can't expect the geriatrics to come up with any pro-active, result oriented policies in such a short time , can we?
GW
Its wild how so few on this thread solely think a decline is good, it CAN be but in Japan it is clearly NOT NOT NOT!!
Look at Rainydays post where its correctly NAILED, Japan is in for very severe pain
its HOW repeat HOW a countrys population declines, LOOK at a J-population pyramid for the reality, use this link to see what Japan is truly headed for!!
Population-pyramid-of-Japan-1950-2007-and-2050.png (818×465) (researchgate.net)
In the future even if Japans birthrate approaches 2 or even 3 it will still decline because there are so few young being born NOW!!!
Blacklabel
It’s never really been the population it’s that for work half the people seem to live in 10% of the space.
maybe if companies allowed reimbursement for bullet train commuting? I don’t feel comfortable enough about the future of work from home in Japan to actually move.
Leo
It was 80 million during ww2. It doesnt seem like a big deal.
Cogito Ergo Sum
Guys !! The women in Akita are beauties to behold. If you are single and feel compelled by some inner dimension to be " charitable " in helping the situation in Japan, please head to the north of Kanto, find yourself an Akita no bijin and be fruitful. Japan will thank you.
Ramzel
Whilst it is true that the world population would benefit from being smaller, the pace at which japans population is declining is worrisome.
If we continue on this path then within a few decades nearly half the population will be pensioners, which is unsustainable.
ifd66
The photos says it all about quality of life.
91% of people in Japan live in cities, which are way too crowded.
Falling population is very positive for society and the earth - whatever the short term problems there may be during the transition.
Concerned Citizen
Population decline, a sign of a declining society losing its soul.
Any society that views children as a financial or other type of burden is shooting itself in the foot.
Who is going to support the 1/3rd of the population that is aged? Rather than be a help, this trend will end in financial and societal disaster. Common sense Japanese and even Chinese leadership realise this and that is why they are trying to reverse the trend.
Children are and always will be a blessing both personally and societally. They are the future and without them there is no future.
expat
Wow, and 20 years ago nobody saw this coming, right? Wrong.
rainyday
What I find so troubling about this attitude (the fewer people the better) is not just that it brushes aside the very serious and real problems depopulation poses to people (like my own children) living in this society. Its that the logic behind it can so easily be used to justify truly horrible things.
Here half the people in the comments are blithely cheering on the fact that there are fewer Japanese people in the world because fewer humans is better. This is a natural decline, but where does this stupid logic end? If a war starts and millions of people are killed are we supposed to start viewing that as great for the planet because fewer people is better? How about genocides? Fewer people is better, so are they to be welcomed too? And how will this obnoxious idea affect our political discourse in the coming decades as we have to deal with the effects of climate change and the stress that will put on the world? Fewer people is better will certainly make declaring war on other countries and massacering their people to take over their resources a much easier sell for despots that is for sure. We do have historical precedents to look at and they are not pretty.
And hey, its such a simple idea it basically sells itself, great! Meanwhile those of us who actually give a crap about the problems in the world have to cope with the complexity of those problems and solutions thereto, which are also complex and much harder to fit into a simple “fewer people is better” motto that everyone can chant in unision every time an article like this appears.
These are dangerous delusions you people are toying around with.
Nibek32
The global mindset is so capitalistic: more people, more growth, more gdp = success.
This is just the ultra rich and powerful playing simulation games with the population to give them more money and power.
Arrrgh-Type
An infamously cramped, expensive, and overworked country is full of people who don't have the space, money, or time for kids. Rinse and repeat.
Nibek32
A continuous growing population is unsustainable for humankind and the planet.
Your logic is based on fear, power and nationalism. Let’s have the most people, so we can be the most powerful country. There is only bad outcome to that.
jeancolmar
The current reality of depopulation is in the natural outcome of the course of events in the past 30 + years.
The crash of Japan's bubble economy and ensuing of the decades long recession. A whole generation was largely cut our of the workforce. People didn't marry, and if they did they were not secure enough to want children.Urban society creases fewer children due to lack of space, lack of communal family help.
Those are two big reasons. Childless couples have more money and more time.
Companies are also less able to exploit people because of less babies growing up to be workers.
Yubaru
Provided they APPLY, not just notify!
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
"A society that even questions the need to have children is already dead." Oswald Spengler
Yotomaya
@rainyday
Well said. Celebrating the decrease of a certain population can easily lead to eugenics. Not accusing anyone, just pointing out what people you might find yourself arguing with.
Population decline is never something to be happy about. There are enough resources to support the current world population. The problem is how we use them. Consumerism and the drive for constant economic growth are the problem. And Japan, despite its decreasing population, is one of the main culprits. But that's not because it has 'too many people'. It's because it's a large capitalist economy dependent on mindless and irresponsible production to keep its economy going.
More lonely elderly people and burnt-out childless office workers are not part of a solution to that.
Matej
nice result of government "profamily policy".
great Suga,what do you think?
but yes lets care abt LBGT things now...what a ....
TokyoJoe
Starbucks lattes, Louis Vuitton handbags and social media posts are not going to keep you company when you are 70, grey, wrinkly and start to have health issues. 3rd wave feminism has sold you an awful lie Abbey. Sex and the city wasn't an instruction manual, it was fiction.
rainyday
In reality its a bit more complex than either of us have made out. If the mother is a Japanese national, then the child is automatically Japanese and they just need to notify. If the father is Japanese, then it depends on whether he has acknowledged the child. This is presumed when the parents are married, so in that case they also just need to notify, but if they aren’t married and the father hasn’t acknowledged the child, then the child has to apply instead of just notifying.
Yohan
Slow decline of the population in Japan is a good thing, plenty of land is not suitable for living, just small islands, forests etc. Too many people within this small island nation.
Standard of living in Japan is not bad if comparing it with other countries in Asia.
However I doubt if any housing in the few large cities will become cheaper, many people have to work for a living and you cannot find good jobs somewhere in rural areas.
Retirement - if your allowance is good - is a different matter, I agree with you - after my retirement we moved from crowded Central Tokyo to the outskirts of Okayama-City, the best decision we ever made... good air and clean water, total silence all night, river and hills with forests nearby in walking distance, average housing prices are about 3 to 5 times cheaper than in Tokyo...but there are few jobs here, all are low paid and not stable, like part time work in elderly care homes or some seasonal jobs in the fields...
The decline of the population is not balanced well.
I see no change about that in near future, cities will remain crowded and population in rural areas may decline further.
Yohan
I hear you, you are not wrong, but is it really so much different in other Asian countries? Not many countries here around Japan which are doing better.
Western countries have also their problems, USA with its homeless people, race-related riots, prison population etc. Or check out suburbs around London and Paris...with their no-go zones and street crimes.
Still not so bad here in Japan...
Thomas Goodtime
What is this great standard of living that people keep mentioning in regards to Japan?
I had a much more satisfying standard of living when I was living in UK, Italy, Canada, Hong Kong and even South Korea
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
The point is that a certain kind of refinement, of learning/intelligence if you prefer, is correlated with low fertility. So the very white-collar bourgeois people who all use birth control as a matter of course or just forego sex entirely is "materialism," but specifically, the following of the recommended-daily-dose of materialism.
Everything is now mediated by language & screens, there is very little in modern urban life that might induce an adrenal response. The animal in us has been forgotten and replaced by the totally "rational man" -- who then reasons himself out of having children, for instance ("because we can't afford it," etc.)
Jonathan Prin
Leading to hell when you have no one to care about you in your old days.
I am a social being and if a small decline can be with no consequence, Japan is going for 1 mimlion inhabitants less per year ! With 1/3 of population over 65 soon.
Any idea the money it needs to maintain people in good health ?
People, haven't you read that some where to let die of covid alone in their homes this year ? Who wants that even to your enemy ?
That is what is going Japan for factually.
No pride to reproduce, no future.