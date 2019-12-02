Activists push to halt sexual harassment of job-seeking students

Japanese activists on Monday called for drastic steps by the government, companies and universities to stamp out sexual harassment of job-hunting students, a problem they said lurks in the shadows because victims fear speaking out.
Although the labor ministry drafted guidelines in October to prevent power harassment in workplaces, it said only that such measures were "desirable" for students and other non-employees.
Despite some diversification in recruitment, many Japanese firms tend to hire new graduates, who begin the job hunt while still at university.
Many feel too vulnerable to denounce harassment, members of Safe Campus Youth Network (SAY), a volunteer group of professors and students at six Tokyo universities, told a news conference.
"Today, harassment against job-hunting students, especially sexual harassment against female students, is a serious issue that could interfere with life choices on their career path," the group said in a statement demanding action.
"These cases are almost never reported and employees can say anything they like because students are the weak ones," said Rhea Endo, a 19-year-old student at Tokyo's International Christian University. "People suffer in silence and offenders are not punished."
Harassment runs the gamut from forced sex and inappropriate touching to verbal harassment, such as asking the job-seeker what kind of sexual relations she has, the activists said.
The guidelines against power harassment are expected to be finalised this month after a period of public comment, but have come under fire from some experts who say the definition of power harassment is too narrow.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
quercetum
A spade is a spade. Forced sex is rape.
Osaka_Doug
Glad to see the public was consulted. Is there any news about the period of public comment or results. I'm interested to hear how the public comment was done. Was it done through a web poll or an actual town hall meeting?
oldman_13
Once again (and again...), so much for the baseless stereotypes of Japanese citizens as apathetic and/or too afraid to be vocal about political issues.
Yet another shining example of how many Japanese people DO in fact speak out on social issues they are passionate about.
Yubaru
Surprised that these corporations/businesses have ANY employees at all!
Personally speaking, the places that have been found to be guilty, NOT just by hearsay or rumor, should be publicly outed and those guilty, should be held responsible, again in the most public way possible.
One of the ONLY ways to pressure these businesses/corporations, to change their habits is to out them in the court of public opinion here!
Yubaru
Baseless? If it truly was baseless then there would be no need for articles like this. Another thing, and you seem to miss the most important part, it's Japanese that are complaining about this, and it has been going on for lord only knows how long, and it's just getting commentary NOW?
Seems to me you are one of those "foreigners" who live here in Japan, and have never taken off the rose-colored glasses!
Disillusioned
There must be a lot of creepy employers out there if this kind of legislation and support group are necessary. It's just another example of how women are exploited and abused in Japan.