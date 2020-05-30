Japan adds infection controls to basic disaster management plan

The government has revised Japan's basic disaster management plan to include measures against the coronavirus and other infectious diseases, such as the prevention of overcrowding at shelters.

The plan calls for the stockpiling of face masks and sanitizers and urges local municipalities that operate the shelters to consider in advance their response to an infection.

Increasing the number of evacuation centers is effective in preventing overcrowding and local governments should consider utilizing hotels and inns if they do not have enough public facilities that can be used, according to the plan.

Following the revision, the government will ask local municipalities to review their disaster management plans.

The basic plan also called for expanding the power capacity, citing the effects of Typhoon Faxai, which hit eastern Japan last September. The typhoon cut powerlines and left many households in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, without electricity for weeks.

It also urged municipalities to accept evacuees regardless of whether they are registered residents or not, as some homeless people were refused entry at evacuation centers when Typhoon Hagibis struck wide areas of Japan in October.

As for floods, the revised plan calls for promoting better awareness among people about when and where to evacuate.

The plan states people should understand that when local governments urge them to flee, those already in a safe place do not need to evacuate. Those in locations that are deemed at risk, however, must evacuate as quickly as possible, preferably to an evacuation center but if not the home of a friend or relative as long as it is safe, it added.

To minimize the damage of floods, the plan asks companies to allow employees to telework or shift their commuting hours and to plan business closures ahead of time.

