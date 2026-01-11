Japan advises citizens to avoid travel to Iran amid growing turmoil

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran.

Japan has raised its travel alert for Iran and is advising citizens to refrain from visiting the Middle East nation, according to Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as the death toll there rises amid a crackdown on anti-government protests.

"The communication situation is extremely bad," Motegi told reporters on Sunday while visiting Israel, apparently in reference to telecommunications blackouts impacting the country. Motegi also pledged all possible efforts to protect Japanese nationals.

The latest move has put most of Iran, including Tehran, to Level 3 on the government's warning scale, which recommends people "avoid all travel" to the location. Some border areas that were already designated at Level 4, the most severe rating that urges people in the country to evacuate, are unchanged.

Concerns are growing over the unrest in Iran, with human rights activists reporting the deaths of around 500 people during protests that have spread nationwide after being sparked by economic grievances in late December.

Iranian authorities shut down internet access on Thursday, making it difficult to fully grasp the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that the military is considering "very strong options" on Iran, mentioning that "there seemed to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed."

© KYODO