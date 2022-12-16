Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan aims to alleviate overpopulation in Tokyo area by FY2027

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan aims to alleviate overcrowding in Tokyo by arresting population flight to the metropolitan area by the end of fiscal 2027, a new five-year regional revitalization plan released by the government showed Friday.

The draft strategy, which will be finalized at a cabinet meeting next Friday, specifies measures and numerical targets to be implemented from fiscal 2023 to eliminate net population inflow into Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

In fiscal 2021, which ran from April last year until March, the number of people moving into the four prefectures exceeded those moving out by around 84,000.

The five-year plan includes using tax incentives to encourage companies to relocate to regional areas, establishing satellite offices, and increasing opportunities for the urban population to contribute to local communities as part of measures to increase population outflow.

Many of these measures already exist and will likely need to be bolstered over the next five years if the government is to achieve its goal.

A revitalization strategy set by the administration of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December 2014 aimed to eliminate the net population inflow into Tokyo by the end of 2020.

But difficulties in realizing this goal resulted in the target date being pushed back to fiscal 2024, meaning the new target of fiscal 2027 is effectively a second postponement.

The draft strategy by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlines measures and goals by sector, including ways to attract younger generations by improving the environment for marriage and childbirth in regional areas.

To create more job opportunities outside urban areas, the government will also work to revitalize the tourism, farming and fisheries industries, as well as support entrepreneurship.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

A no fail “ strategy “ with the declining population so government can declare another fake success..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

My wife and I left Tokyo in November for Europe, the company to Singapore. 2 less

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Find A Foreign Baby Name That Also Works in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Choose the Best Online Tutoring Service in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo