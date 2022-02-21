Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan aims to block sex offenders from jobs in schools, child care

13 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is considering requiring those who want a job in child care or education to submit proof that they are not convicted sex offenders, government officials said Monday, as parents have been calling for such a system amid growing cases of children being sexually abused by teachers and babysitters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to make the envisioned system, similar to the Disclosure and Barring Service certificates in Britain, the main pillar of a new government agency that will control child-related policies, the officials said.

Earlier this month, Kishida instructed Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of child-related policies, to accelerate studying the certificate system even before the new agency is launched.

In fiscal 2020 ended last March, 200 teachers at Japanese public schools were subject to disciplinary action or reprimanded for obscene acts or sexual harassment. Cases among babysitters and child care workers were also emerging.

In Japan, licensing for teachers and babysitters is overseen by different ministries, making it difficult for authorities to prevent a person with a sex crimes history from switching between professions involving children.

While many parents have welcomed the initiative, some experts are concerned that such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences.

Hisashi Sonoda, a professor emeritus of criminal law at Konan University, raised issues such as the risk of information leak on someone's sex crime history and the ambiguity of the definition of sex crimes to be covered under the system.

The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," he said.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

13 Comments
Login to comment

the main pillar of a new government agency

there you have it..... more bureaucracy.... （ー△ー；）

3 ( +4 / -1 )

How is this not already a thing?

11 ( +11 / -0 )

The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," he said.

‘They chose to become outcast by their actions. Can’t blame a system that could prevent them from offending again.

Earlier this month, Kishida instructed Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of child-related policies.

‘Not a politician with a track record of successful outcomes so that’s sad news.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Japan finally wants to block sex offenders from working at ES... in 2022.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

some experts are concerned that such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences.

the most important thing is to protect the children, not convicted sex offenders. This law can’t come in soon enough..

6 ( +6 / -0 )

The minimum that I expect is my kids diaper to not be changed by a sex offender at childcare. What the hell.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a concept! Really, this is not already a law????? I am shocked and angry as a mother whose child who has gone through the daycare and school system. Had I known I may have gone back to my country to raise my child.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

GarthgoyleToday  07:09 am JST

Japan finally wants to block sex offenders from working at ES... in 2022.

A Great Leap Forward for Japan. Thing is, other countries have been doing this since the 70s - maybe before. Better late than never I guess.

MoskolloToday  07:14 am JST

some experts are concerned that such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences.

the most important thing is to protect the children, not convicted sex offenders. This law can’t come in soon enough..

It's about time. Children even in America get abused and exploited and groomed and this is just one step toward improving things for them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan….2022.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It's always "aim" or "consider" when it should have been started a long long time ago.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How is this not already a thing?

First thing that popped into my mind. Literally word for word.

some experts are concerned that such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences.

I'm all for rehabilitation, but letting them work with kid's again should not be part of that rehabilitation. Find a new career.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences” 

Truth is there’s no rehabilitating sex offenders. Once convicted, they should never be allowed to work at schools or childcare facilities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," GOOD!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things You Can Do in Nagoya’s Osu Shopping District

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog