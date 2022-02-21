Japan aims to block sex offenders from jobs in schools, child care

Japan is considering requiring those who want a job in child care or education to submit proof that they are not convicted sex offenders, government officials said Monday, as parents have been calling for such a system amid growing cases of children being sexually abused by teachers and babysitters.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to make the envisioned system, similar to the Disclosure and Barring Service certificates in Britain, the main pillar of a new government agency that will control child-related policies, the officials said.
Earlier this month, Kishida instructed Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of child-related policies, to accelerate studying the certificate system even before the new agency is launched.
In fiscal 2020 ended last March, 200 teachers at Japanese public schools were subject to disciplinary action or reprimanded for obscene acts or sexual harassment. Cases among babysitters and child care workers were also emerging.
In Japan, licensing for teachers and babysitters is overseen by different ministries, making it difficult for authorities to prevent a person with a sex crimes history from switching between professions involving children.
While many parents have welcomed the initiative, some experts are concerned that such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences.
Hisashi Sonoda, a professor emeritus of criminal law at Konan University, raised issues such as the risk of information leak on someone's sex crime history and the ambiguity of the definition of sex crimes to be covered under the system.
The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," he said.© KYODO
diagonalslip
there you have it..... more bureaucracy.... （ー△ー；）
Beardo
How is this not already a thing?
Cricky
The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," he said.
‘They chose to become outcast by their actions. Can’t blame a system that could prevent them from offending again.
Earlier this month, Kishida instructed Seiko Noda, the minister in charge of child-related policies.
‘Not a politician with a track record of successful outcomes so that’s sad news.
Garthgoyle
Japan finally wants to block sex offenders from working at ES... in 2022.
Moskollo
the most important thing is to protect the children, not convicted sex offenders. This law can’t come in soon enough..
jkctlr89
The minimum that I expect is my kids diaper to not be changed by a sex offender at childcare. What the hell.
Ashley Shiba
What a concept! Really, this is not already a law????? I am shocked and angry as a mother whose child who has gone through the daycare and school system. Had I known I may have gone back to my country to raise my child.
starpunk
A Great Leap Forward for Japan. Thing is, other countries have been doing this since the 70s - maybe before. Better late than never I guess.
It's about time. Children even in America get abused and exploited and groomed and this is just one step toward improving things for them.
David Brent
Japan….2022.
NOMINATION
It's always "aim" or "consider" when it should have been started a long long time ago.
Fuzzy
First thing that popped into my mind. Literally word for word.
I'm all for rehabilitation, but letting them work with kid's again should not be part of that rehabilitation. Find a new career.
Meiyouwenti
“such a system may hinder the rehabilitation of those who have served their sentences”
Truth is there’s no rehabilitating sex offenders. Once convicted, they should never be allowed to work at schools or childcare facilities.
Philip Johnson
The system "could lead to the offender becoming a social outcast," GOOD!!