Japan aims to build unmanned hydrogen charging stations by 2020

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan is trying to set up unmanned hydrogen charging stations for fuel-cell vehicles before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a draft government plan showed Thursday.

The government is hoping to showcase Japan's clean technology when it is expected to come under the international spotlight during the Summer Games. It is planning to formally approve a road map aimed at promoting the use of hydrogen by the end of March, a source familiar with the matter said.

The government has a target of building hydrogen fueling stations at about 160 locations by fiscal 2020, according to a copy of the draft seen by Kyodo News.

The government is aiming to double that number by the fiscal year ending in March 2026, when it is hoping to see around 200,000 fuel-cell vehicles being driven across the country.

Hydrogen, a zero-emission fuel, has been regarded as a promising alternative energy source. At present, there are only about 3,000 fuel-cell vehicles on the streets of Japan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Only aim.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Whoopie! Just how many of the tourists that come for the games are actually going to be driving one?

There are only about 3,000 of the vehicles in the entire country, and the government wants to waste more money for what?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

