Japan aims to cut number of dementia patients in 70s by 10% over decade

The government said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of dementia patients in their 70s by 10 percent over the next decade, setting the first such numerical goal to curb growing welfare spending at a time when the Japanese population is rapidly aging.
It presented the draft policy guidelines to a panel of experts on the disease, which involves a decline in cognition including memory loss. The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to approve the guidelines possibly next month.
Under the plan, the government will initially seek to reduce the number of such patients by 6 percent by 2025.
An estimate by the health ministry has predicted some 7 million people will suffer from dementia in 2025 when the country's baby boomers reach 75 years of age or older.
Setting a numerical target signals a shift in government policy. It had focused on creating a society where people can live comfortably even if they develop dementia, rather than putting priority on delaying the onset of the disease.
To achieve the goal, the government will take measures such as holding exercise lessons at local community centers as it has been found that physical activity and social engagement could help prevent the disease.
The government will also continue to promote research into disease, as current scientific evidence on preventing the disease is widely seen as insufficient.© KYODO
Ricky Kaminski13
7 million people suffering from dementia by 2025. Woh!
Keep an active mind and body folks. Health is the new wealth.
Yubaru
Right, you know how they will "reduce the number?" It will be by attrition, as those elderly with dementia, over the course of the next decade, will pass away, and the government will point to the "decrease" as the fruits of their efforts!
Like so many other things that are said by the government here, on social welfare issues like these, they make announcements to appease the public to create the appearance of change, when in reality nothing is being done!
It's going to take them at least a decade to implement any changes anyway!
ifd66
How can you cut the number of patients? Is there a cure?
Seems a very misguided plan ....
Disillusioned
This seems like a very daft statement with no way of actually achieving it. The number of dementia sufferers is actually increasing and people are contracting the disease at much younger ages. There is a proven theory between poor sleeping habits and dementia and most of the damage is done during youth while the brain is developing - before 25 years old. Japanese kids and teens have terrible sleeping habits and survive on 4-6 hours sleep through most of their youth. This stops the hippocampus doing it's job and developing properly, which results in a breakdown of one's memory in later life. This pattern of poor sleeping habits continues into adulthood further contributing to the memory breakdown. It also contributes to type B diabetes, which is also increasing in Japan. This pipe dream of cutting dementia will never come true until the lifestyles of youth are changed.
gogogo
How do you reduce the number? Reclassify?