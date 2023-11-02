Air Self-Defense Force plane evacuates 46 out of Israel

An aerial refueling and transport plane operated by Japan's Air Self-Defense Force left Israel for Japan late on Thursday carrying 46 passengers including 20 Japanese nationals, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Passengers aboard also included 15 South Koreans, four Vietnamese and one Taiwanese, the ministry announced on Friday.

The second such evacuation using Japanese military aircraft since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict last month took place amid Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's visit to Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Territories.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.