Japan Air Self-Defense Force to offer refueling to S Korea military planes for 1st time

The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force said Wednesday it will offer refueling support to South Korean military planes for the first time, as an aerobatic team will make stopovers at a base in Okinawa in the coming weeks.

The move apparently aims to showcase strengthening defense ties between the two U.S. allies, after bilateral defense exchanges had stalled in recent months following a training flight by South Korean Air Force planes near disputed islands.

Tokyo and Seoul, meanwhile, are arranging a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu Back possibly on Jan. 30 at the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force's base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, a source familiar with the matter said.

According to the ASDF, the refueling mission will involve the Black Eagles belonging to South Korea's air force, which will transit Naha Air Base in Okinawa on Jan. 28 en route to Saudi Arabia for an international defense exhibition.

Another refueling operation at the base in Naha, the capital of the southern island prefecture, is planned when the Black Eagles team heads back to South Korea in late February.

Refueling for the Black Eagles was initially planned last November but was abruptly canceled as Japan lodged a protest after learning that some of the team's planes flew near a pair of South Korea-controlled, Japanese-claimed islets known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

South Korea then decided not to send its military band to a Japanese Self-Defense Forces music festival in Tokyo. The two countries also later scrapped a plan to hold a joint maritime search and rescue drill.

When Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met last week in western Japan, they affirmed their countries' strategic partnership and the importance of trilateral security cooperation with the United States.

Koizumi and Ahn, during their envisioned talks later in the month, are also expected to affirm the three-way ties amid China's military assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

The two may also visit the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, where the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, the largest forward-deployed American fleet, is headquartered.

The South Korean military aircraft receiving refueling will be nine T-50B training jets and one C-130J transport plane, according to the ASDF.

One T-4 training jet of Japan's Blue Impulse aerobatic team will join the South Korean planes in Naha, and officials of the two forces will exchange opinions on exhibition flights.

Japan and South Korea have no accord to facilitate the exchange of defense supplies and logistical support, known as an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement.

The refueling support will be conducted under the Self-Defense Forces Act that allows fuel to be lent for free to other planes that have landed on SDF bases, when there is no other way to obtain the items.

