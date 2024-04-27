 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: REUTERS file
national

Japan Airlines cancels flight after captain gets drunk at U.S. hotel

TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co said Friday it recently canceled a flight from Dallas to Tokyo after the 49-year-old captain engaged in disruptive behavior while drunk at his hotel in the U.S. city and received a warning from local police.

The airline said it decided to cancel Flight 11 to Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday as it needed to check his physical and mental status, but could not find an alternate pilot for the 11:05 a.m. departure. JAL helped 157 passengers transfer to other flights.

After arriving in Dallas from Haneda on Monday, the captain had dined with other crew members at a restaurant starting around 6 p.m., and continued partying at a lounge of the hotel they were staying in as well as in his room, the airline said.

A hotel employee asked them to be quiet at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, but the pilot's speech and behavior at that time prompted the hotel to call the police.

The police questioned him at the hotel and warned him not to cause similar problems, according to JAL.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

