Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Airlines "will abolish expressions that based on (two types of) sex and use gender-friendly expression" instead, a spokesperson told AFP Photo: AFP/File
national

JAL ditches 'ladies and gentlemen' for gender-neutral greetings

6 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
TOKYO

Japan Airlines is ditching the phrase "ladies and gentlemen" and instead embracing gender neutral terms during in-flight and airport announcements from next month, the company said Monday.

From Oct 1, JAL "will abolish expressions that based on (two types of) sex and use gender-friendly expression" like "good morning" and "good evening," a spokesperson for the airline told AFP.

In Japanese, the expression generally used for such announcements is already gender-neutral, but the decision applies to other languages used by the airline.

The decision appears to be a first for major Japanese carriers, with a spokeswoman for rival ANA Holdings telling AFP they would "study the issue based on comments from our customers."

Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Japan but the government has gradually expanded rights protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens in recent years.

JAL last year operated a trial "LGBT Ally Charter" flight for same-sex partners and their families, and has already changed rules to extend spouse and family allowances to same-sex partners.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Good grief.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good move Japan Airlines!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

So if people have a preferred pronoun JAL will disregard them.

How regressive and disrespectful of them.

JAL should embrace diversity and identity.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We, us, our, is not amused

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Japan: gender neutral, yet very Nihonjinron (focused on issues of Japanese national and cultural identity).

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How woke JAL is!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is a case of Japanese saying what they don’t really believe to be true. That is tatemae. Japanese can do it. Westerners cannot do it - If Westerners say something, they’ve a pressure to actually believe it. That’s why political correctness is not as dangerous in Japan as it is in the US, for example.

It’s still disgusting, though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Oh for the love of... Can we please stop this woke nonsense. Why don’t you just say what you really mean:

”Hello, consumer meat bags, welcome aboard our pressurised fart canister”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog