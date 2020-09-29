JAL ditches 'ladies and gentlemen' for gender-neutral greetings

Japan Airlines is ditching the phrase "ladies and gentlemen" and instead embracing gender neutral terms during in-flight and airport announcements from next month, the company said Monday.
From Oct 1, JAL "will abolish expressions that based on (two types of) sex and use gender-friendly expression" like "good morning" and "good evening," a spokesperson for the airline told AFP.
In Japanese, the expression generally used for such announcements is already gender-neutral, but the decision applies to other languages used by the airline.
The decision appears to be a first for major Japanese carriers, with a spokeswoman for rival ANA Holdings telling AFP they would "study the issue based on comments from our customers."
Same-sex marriage is not legally recognized in Japan but the government has gradually expanded rights protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender citizens in recent years.
JAL last year operated a trial "LGBT Ally Charter" flight for same-sex partners and their families, and has already changed rules to extend spouse and family allowances to same-sex partners.© 2020 AFP
Freddy Freeway
Good grief.
oldman_13
Good move Japan Airlines!
Burning Bush
So if people have a preferred pronoun JAL will disregard them.
How regressive and disrespectful of them.
JAL should embrace diversity and identity.
bo
We, us, our, is not amused
Asiaman7
Japan: gender neutral, yet very Nihonjinron (focused on issues of Japanese national and cultural identity).
kurisupisu
How woke JAL is!
memoryfix
This is a case of Japanese saying what they don’t really believe to be true. That is tatemae. Japanese can do it. Westerners cannot do it - If Westerners say something, they’ve a pressure to actually believe it. That’s why political correctness is not as dangerous in Japan as it is in the US, for example.
It’s still disgusting, though.
LDTM
Oh for the love of... Can we please stop this woke nonsense. Why don’t you just say what you really mean:
”Hello, consumer meat bags, welcome aboard our pressurised fart canister”