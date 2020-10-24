Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL offers discounted coronavirus tests to travelers

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan Airlines Co began offering discounted coronavirus tests to travelers Friday after teaming up with a medical institution in Tokyo, in a bid to ease concerns about infections and encourage customers to travel amid the pandemic.

Travelers booked on tour packages with the airline can take a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test from 11,000 yen prior to their trip, as opposed to the 30,000 yen to 40,000 yen typically charged to those without health insurance coverage.

They can obtain a certificate for a negative test result for an additional 5,500 yen.

Travelers who have not signed up for a JAL tour package can also request a testing kit through the airline's official website from 14,850 yen.

Applicants are sent a saliva testing kit, which is then returned to the medical facility. Travelers are notified of their results within 24 hours by email.

Public health centers will be informed in the event of a positive test result.

Perfect for hypochondriacs

0 ( +0 / -0 )

