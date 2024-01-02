Newsletter Signup Register / Login
JAL plane on fire after collision with coast guard aircraft at Haneda

TOKYO

A Japan Airlines aircraft with 379 passengers and crew still on board was on fire on a runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday night after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed flames coming out of the windows of the aircraft.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft, Flight 516, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying 367 passengers and 12 crew when it landed at 5:47 p.m..

All on board were evacuated and there were no injuries.

The plane was engulfed in flames as of 6:30 p.m.

What a dreadful, dreadful start to the New Year these last two days have been… glad everyone made it out alive!

