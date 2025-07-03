 Japan Today
Akita dog facility goes viral
Screenshot taken from the social media platform X shows a staff member at the Akita Inu Hall carrying a giant four-month-old puppy. Image: Kyodo
national

Akita dog facility goes viral amid inbound surge

AKITA

A facility for Akita dogs in northeastern Japan has gone viral for its videos and photos of the fluffy breed on social media, drawing fans from abroad amid a boom in inbound tourism.

Since its social media posts gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic, the facility in Odate, Akita Prefecture, has amassed over 230,000 followers across X, Instagram and YouTube.

The Akita Inu Hall, which features a museum showcasing the breed's history and natural habitat, was opened in 1978 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Akita Inu Preservation Society's founding. Three Akita dogs take turns greeting visitors each day.

Designated as a natural monument in 1931, the Akita is Japan's only large dog breed and was originally bred for hunting.

The museum also features an exhibit on Hachiko, the loyal Akita known for waiting for his deceased owner for years near Tokyo's Shibuya Station. Odate, Hachiko's hometown, is proud of its connection to the dog. Visitors can access exhibit information in English and Chinese via QR codes.

In 2018, the facility drew more than 20,000 visitors after the preservation group gifted an Akita puppy to Russian Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova, who named the dog "Masaru." However, visitor numbers fell to the thousands during the pandemic.

It returned to the spotlight after it began posting daily videos and photos on social media, including an image of a staff member carrying a giant four-month-old Akita that drew 38,000 reposts.

The number of visitors climbed to about 32,000 last year, helped by a rise in foreign tourists, particularly from Taiwan, following the launch of charter flights between the island and Akita in 2023.

According to the preservation group, 30 percent of registered Akita dogs are bred abroad. "We want everyone to discover the charm of Akita dogs and for more people to own them," said Yuki Shoji, the group's executive director.

