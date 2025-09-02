 Japan Today
Japan allocates ¥53 bil in recovery aid for quake-hit Noto, other areas

TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday it is allocating some 52.9 billion yen in reserve funds to support disaster-hit areas including the quake-damaged Noto Peninsula in central Japan in fiscal 2025.

Since a powerful earthquake struck the region on New Year's Day in 2024, resulting in over 600 deaths, the peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture has endured repeated natural disasters. The area was later hit by torrential rains in September of last year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced that 39.8 billion yen will be allocated for demolition costs related to the disasters in the Noto area, and 10.7 billion yen will got to restoring roads and coastal infrastructure.

The top government spokesman added that another 2.4 billion yen will support areas affected by torrential rains in August, including repairs to national highways in Yamaguchi, Kumamoto, and Kagoshima prefectures in western and southwestern Japan.

Hayashi said at a regular press conference, "As the government, we intend to continue thorough efforts to support people affected by disasters and the recovery of affected areas."

Funds from the budget for the fiscal year ending in March 2026 were approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Reserve funds can be used at the government's discretion without parliamentary approval.

