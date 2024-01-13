Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
The logo of All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at Tokyo International Airport
The logo of All Nippon Airways (ANA) is seen at counter at Tokyo's Haneda airport . Photo: RREUTERS file
national

ANA Boeing 737-800 domestic light turns back due to cockpit window crack

0 Comments
TOKYO

A domestic flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways returned to its departure airport on Saturday after a crack was found on the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft midair, a spokesperson for the airline said.

Flight 1182 was en route to Toyama airport but headed back to the Sapporo-New Chitose airport after the crack was found on the outermost of four layers of windows surrounding the cockpit, the spokesperson said, adding there were no injuries reported among the 59 passengers and six crew.

The aircraft was not one of Boeing's 737 MAX 9 airplanes. These have been in the spotlight after a cabin panel broke off a new Alaska Airlines jet in mid-air last week.

"The crack was not something that affected the flight's control or pressurization," the ANA spokesperson said.

The U.S. aviation regulator on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes indefinitely for new safety checks and announced it will tighten oversight of Boeing itself.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

19 Freshly Awarded Michelin Stars Lighting Up Tokyo’s Dining Scene

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo