Register / Login
Japan antitrust watchdog sets rules to avoid unfair treatment in showbiz

TOKYO

Japan's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday urged talent management agencies to give their contracted artists and singers the option to move to competitors or become independent artists, following reports of unfair treatment of some TV celebrities.

The latest directive forms part of the new guidelines unveiled by the Japan Fair Trade Commission and the Cabinet Secretariat to prevent management firms from exploiting artists by capitalizing on power -- a situation artists often find themselves in due to exclusive contracts.

For a management agency, to restrict the activities of an artist who is no longer with the company could constitute a violation of the country's antitrust law.

In 2019, then Johnny & Associates Inc., one of the country's most prominent talent management agencies, came under fire for allegedly pressuring TV stations not to use some members of the now-defunct pop group SMAP, who had left the agency.

In another case, Rena Nonen -- an emerging actor who shot to fame following her lead role in the "Amachan" TV drama series, which aired on public broadcaster NHK -- reportedly had a spat with her management agency, forcing her to rebrand herself with a new name.

At the time, she had been trying to leave her management company to become independent. The dispute deprived her of opportunities to make media appearances.

The new guidelines require management firms to specify in contracts how long artists will be prohibited from moving to a competitor, and to hold thorough discussions if the artist requests a shorter period.

In principle, management agencies are not permitted to restrict the activities of artists who have left to join another firm, as the FTC seeks to protect the artists' rights. The guidelines urge the removal of any such restrictive clauses that have already been put into writing.

Another key point is that the management agency should ensure that groups and performers who choose to work with a different agency can keep their names, unless there are legitimate reasons not to allow this.

In the Japanese entertainment industry, it is customary for artists to sign exclusive contracts with management agencies, which provide training and other necessary support.

The management agency exerts considerable influence over the artist because it arranges TV and other media appearances and collects the fees, paying part of the money to the artist.

An FTC survey conducted last year revealed that some artists had been threatened by their agencies with the end of their careers if they transferred to a different agency or demanded the termination of their contracts for huge sums of money. Some also claimed that negative rumors had been spread about them within the industry.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

















