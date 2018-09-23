Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan approves blood transfusions including platelets from iPS cells

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government has given the green light to a plan for blood transfusions including platelets created from artificially derived stem cells to patients with intractable diseases.

A team of researchers from Kyoto University will begin a transfusion trial using so-called induced pluripotent stem cells. It will be the 4th clinical test plan using iPS cells approved by the health ministry and the first using blood components.

Researchers are expecting such cells to become a new source for platelets, replacing transfusions of donated blood that tend to be deficient.

"We will prepare for the tests steadily and take every step carefully," said Koji Eto, a Kyoto University professor at a news conference held in Tokyo after the approval.

According to the plan, researchers will generate platelets from the iPS cells of the individual with aplastic anemia, a disease that diminishes red blood cells and platelets, and transfuse them to the individual three times, gradually increasing the number of platelets transfused up to 100 billion in the final round.

They aim to initiate the clinical trial in a year and it will take another year to confirm its safety.

Individuals with aplastic anemia are usually treated by receiving transfusions of other people's blood, but the individual in the trial cannot receive such treatment due to rejection, according to the researchers.

Apart from the approved plan, the researchers are trying to create platelets from the iPS cells of healthy people stored at the university to transfuse to several individuals.

Among other clinical tests with iPS cells, the government-backed Riken institute conducted the world's first transplant of retina cells grown from iPS cells to an individual with a serious disease in 2014.

Osaka University, which is planning a clinical test for treating heart failure by using a heart muscle cell sheet created from iPS cells, and Kyoto University, which is planning to treat Parkinson's disease with iPS cells, have also received government approval.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Cities

Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akira Kurosawa: 5 Essential Movies from Japan’s Greatest Filmmaker

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

LGBT

G Physique

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog