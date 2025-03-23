Japan approves lodging tax in 11 more areas as tourism booms

The government has approved the introduction of accommodation taxes in nine cities and two prefectures from this fall, with more local governments moving to impose such duties amid a post-pandemic tourism boom.
Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami approved the introduction of the tax in Miyagi and Hiroshima prefectures, as well as five cities in Hokkaido, two in Gifu Prefecture, and one each in Miyagi and Shimane prefectures, bringing the total number of local governments that have now received the minister's consent to 24.
Revenue from the taxes will be used to support the tourism industry and address issues such as overtourism. Among the approved cities are Otaru in Hokkaido, known for its scenic canals, and Gero in Gifu Prefecture, a popular hot spring resort.
The tax amount, ranging from 100 yen to 500 yen per person per night, and other details will vary by local government. Students on school trips will be exempt.
Since Tokyo first introduced a lodging tax in 2002, 11 local governments, including Osaka Prefecture and the ancient capital of Kyoto, have implemented similar measures.
Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture is set to introduce the tax in April, while Akaigawa village in Hokkaido will follow suit in November. Chiba and Okinawa prefectures are also making preparations to introduce the tax.
Kyoto, which has been heavily impacted by overtourism, plans to revise its current three-tiered accommodation tax system to raise the maximum rate from 1,000 yen to 10,000 yen.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Hercolobus
Hopefully they will not start a car property tax based on size and value of the car. We pay about $1,200 per year on an average car, 2 or 3 years old and costing $35K. Our country has a rebate that cuts it in half only for the first non-business car.
Politions only thing of how bring injury to constituents around the World.
WA4TKG
Great way to tick people off and great opportunity to embezzle money from tourists, right when the newest LDP money scandal is still in full swing
deanzaZZR
From the global perspective, this is nothing new. Municipalities have this taxing authority in the USA. San Francisco imposes a 16.25% hotel tax for example. My guess is that NY City would be even higher.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Let's tax the thing we want more of!!! How much do you want to be none of the money will be used for infrastructure, benches, or garbage cans?
TaiwanIsNotChina
*bet
sakurasuki
Japan just want to get more money from tourists.
.
Mt Fuji Tax
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/mount-fuji-japan-visitor-cap-tourist-tax-intl-hnk/index.html
.
Parking fee in famous places are increasing
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/15614478
.
Leaving Japan Airport Tax
https://www.klook.com/blog/departure-tax-japan/
.
Additional fee for tourist Shrine in Japan.
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2024/06/05324b7eab1f-japans-himeji-castle-entry-fees-could-increase-for-overseas-visitors.html
.
Immigration processing fees are increasing.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/01/31/japan/immigration-fee-rise/
.