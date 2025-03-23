Japan approves lodging tax in 11 more areas as tourism booms

The government has approved the introduction of accommodation taxes in nine cities and two prefectures from this fall, with more local governments moving to impose such duties amid a post-pandemic tourism boom.

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiichiro Murakami approved the introduction of the tax in Miyagi and Hiroshima prefectures, as well as five cities in Hokkaido, two in Gifu Prefecture, and one each in Miyagi and Shimane prefectures, bringing the total number of local governments that have now received the minister's consent to 24.

Revenue from the taxes will be used to support the tourism industry and address issues such as overtourism. Among the approved cities are Otaru in Hokkaido, known for its scenic canals, and Gero in Gifu Prefecture, a popular hot spring resort.

The tax amount, ranging from 100 yen to 500 yen per person per night, and other details will vary by local government. Students on school trips will be exempt.

Since Tokyo first introduced a lodging tax in 2002, 11 local governments, including Osaka Prefecture and the ancient capital of Kyoto, have implemented similar measures.

Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture is set to introduce the tax in April, while Akaigawa village in Hokkaido will follow suit in November. Chiba and Okinawa prefectures are also making preparations to introduce the tax.

Kyoto, which has been heavily impacted by overtourism, plans to revise its current three-tiered accommodation tax system to raise the maximum rate from 1,000 yen to 10,000 yen.

