Gov't approves taxi ride-sharing from November

Japan's transportation ministry said Friday it will approve taxi-sharing services nationwide from next week, allowing strangers to ride the same vehicle in a bid to offer users greater convenience while boosting the productivity of operators.
Through taxi-sharing, which will require users to make reservations through a smartphone app, users pay less than they would for an individual taxi. At the same time, operators are better able to meet demand even in areas facing a shortage of drivers.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism expects taxi companies to take several months to prepare their reservation systems for launching the taxi-sharing service.
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission among passengers, the ministry said it will look at having operators implement antivirus measures, including limiting the number of passengers per car and requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks.
As users enter their pickup location, destination and the time they wish to a ride on an operator's smartphone app, they can be paired with other users going in the same direction. The fare is divided among the passengers depending on the distance they travel.
Taxi companies are allowed to provide the service on a reservation basis only. Currently, taxi drivers are banned from picking up passengers not traveling together.
To address safety concerns, passengers must agree beforehand to several points, including the type of vehicle and route it will take and the gender of other passengers.© KYODO
18 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Long approval for something that new, so Japanese ride sharing is not ride-sharing like original Uber. It similar like Uberpool vs Lyft shared, with additional requirement that it can be only used for Japanese taxi company that already exist.
In same area already exist even with app, just make phone for certain shuttle reservation that own by taxi or bus company. It has specific time for its schedule, more like bus with less pick up point and drop point.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
This is bad idea to ride share and there's going to be problems.
ShinkansenCaboose
Can you split a credit card?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Payment options are not the issue.
I was a taxi driver years ago.
ShinkansenCaboose
So no credit cards ?
Richard Gallagher
One hopes that taxicab companies remain intact and are not shunted aside by the likes of Uber and Lyft. If a large majority of taxicab drivers deem ridesharing effective, then all to the good.
theResident
Been doing it elsewhere for ages , fine.
All apps linked to your CC anyway. No need for any cash to be handled.
If it's on Uber, I will use this for sure.
theResident
@Richard Gallagher, Many normal taxis are using Uber now anyway. I used to have the same concerns, but if they are on there then very happy to give them business.
Jim
Well I guess some people would like this option until they experience the joy of riding with a drunken person who might even vomit during the ride. A lot of people who use taxis night time especially in Tokyo are intoxicated! As for me I rather ride alone or just use the trains, buses or walk. Japans taxi system isn’t broken so no need to fix it!
shogun36
Too bad there aren't apps like Uber and Lyft..........oh wait. There was, then they banned it in Japan.
Bill Adams
Ridiculous how governments always want to try to meddle in the minutiae of people's lives and control everything. This ban is just absurd. Just leave it up to the individual whether he wants to share or not. Freedom of choice - what a radical idea!
kurisupisu
Freedom of choice is an option with limited availability in Japan
Sven Asai
Wasn’t so unusual decades ago, especially at night when returning home late after restaurant or discotheque. Everyone was happy to get into a rare taxi as there weren’t so many available then, and in addition it was much cheaper, because the taximeter the more slowed counting the more other strangers got in as passengers. At those times the taxi driver only sometimes asked if allowed taking in another customer, but usually at rush hours or at night did without asking, for making more money. No one was complaining then, because happy about being in the taxi, or drunken and in fact dependent from the driver , hoping not to be thrown out and replaced by another passenger. lol Hard times… Anyway, currently it’s not such a good idea because of corona, but of course it’s the future, with higher aging, less drivers, less cars, ecological considerations and all such it will become the normal case.
Mark
We call it Taxi Pooling or carpooling most other nations does it to reduce co2 and save money, Japan is the only country I have been to were commuters do not share taxis , yet they jam pack trains, buses, bars, restaurants, and events 150% over limits.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Who's stupid idea ???taxi drivers are having a hard time finding their customers.
Peter Neil
Thousands of sexual assaults of customers per year in the US from Lyft and Uber drivers. Japanese taxi drivers are great. Ban non-licensed ride sharing companies.
Yrral
Some people in Tokyo have too walk miles to a train station, why would one need a taxi, if Tokyo transit service so great
gogogo
Sounds like a common app for regular taxis. The taxi union in Japan is too strong