Japan asked again by U.N. body for info on missing French tourist

A U.N. committee has again asked Japan to provide detailed investigative information on a French woman who went missing nearly seven years ago during a trip to a tourist spot north of Tokyo.

A letter from the U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances, obtained by Kyodo News, marks the fifth such request made to the Japanese government regarding the disappearance of Tiphaine Veron on July 29, 2018, in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, at the age of 36.

The letter, dated June 18, states the French side has still not received sufficient information on the investigation by Japanese authorities, indicating a lack of cooperation.

It requests that photographs of the hotel room where Veron stayed, forensic results and testimonies from hotel staff be provided to French authorities by Aug. 18, noting they also have repeatedly asked for information-sharing, most recently last summer.

According to Tochigi prefectural police, Veron went missing a day after checking in at her accommodation in Nikko, leaving her luggage and passport in her room.

She is about 165 centimeters in height with brown hair. The police are looking into both accidental and criminal potential causes for her disappearance.

Veron's brother Damien, 45, is currently in Japan and plans to distribute flyers in Nikko, seeking information on her whereabouts.

© KYODO