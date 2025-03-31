 Japan Today
national

Japan astronaut Yui to join ISS mission in July or later: NASA

WASHINGTON

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui will join a long-term mission at the International Space Station possibly in July on a journey arranged by NASA, the U.S. space agency said.

In his second trip to the ISS since 2015, 55-year-old Yui will accompany three other astronauts from the United States and Russia on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's SpaceX Crew-11 mission.

Yui was originally scheduled to leave for space in 2024, but his departure has been delayed as the participating countries' space organizations coordinate on schedules.

In his mission, expected to last around six months, Yui will conduct experiments for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Yui, a Nagano Prefecture native and former Japanese Air Self-Defense Force pilot, previously stayed at the ISS between July and December 2015 and was responsible for the docking of an unmanned supply craft developed by Japan.

JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi, 49, also began a mission at the ISS earlier this month.

