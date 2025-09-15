Japan auto mechanic exam applications hit record low, raising safety fears

Applications for Japan's auto mechanic certification fell to a record low of 35,504 in fiscal 2024, down 51 percent from the peak in fiscal 2004, an industry group said Sunday, raising fears of shortages that could undermine vehicle safety.

The Japan Automobile Service Promotion Association, which administers the state test, told Kyodo News that nearly half of auto businesses reported shortages of mechanics, forcing some to limit vehicles for inspection and repair.

Industry executives warn conditions are deterring recruits, with a dealer saying the work is dirty, physically demanding and poorly paid, as the association reported average annual pay of 4.26 million yen ($29,000).

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism cautioned that the decline in applicants could erode the supply of qualified personnel essential for safety, as delays in service or missed defects may put the public at risk.

The government and industry are exploring remedies such as hiring Southeast Asian workers and adopting automation, as companies turn to digital paperwork and diagnostic tools to sustain operations with fewer mechanics while maintaining safety standards.

