national

Japan bans Boeing 737 MAX planes from its airspace

TOKYO

Japan's transport ministry on Thursday said it had banned flights by Boeing Co's 737 MAX 8 and 9 aircraft from its airspace, the latest country to do so following the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that killed 157 people.

No Japanese airline is currently operating the Boeing 737 MAX series aircraft.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday joined Europe, China and other nations in suspending 737 MAX flights, citing satellite data and evidence from the scene of the crash for its decision.

Boeing said on Thursday it was pausing deliveries of its flagship 737 MAX aircraft.

