Japan bans removal of prized agricultural seeds, seedlings abroad

Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
The ban comes in response to concerns seeds and saplings of domestic varieties of plants registered in Japan, such as the high-end lime-colored Shine Muscat grape, have been grown and sold abroad in recent years without the local developers' permission.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries says China and South Korea have cultivated the Shine Muscat grapes and exported them to Southeast Asia and other areas.
Japan has been promoting its exports of fruits and vegetables to other Asian countries.
A revised seed and seedling protection law that came into effect on April 1 now enables plant breeders to designate where their varieties are permitted to be grown and exported when registering their species.
In line with the revised law, the farm ministry announced last month it has decided to ban the export of seeds and seedlings of 1,975 agricultural products, including 273 whose plant variety registrations with the ministry are pending.
These products have been developed by the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization under the ministry and prefectural governments across the country.
Japanese-developed varieties registered under the system also include the large Amao strawberry grown in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan and unique breeds of rice such as Yumepirika, harvested in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.
The ministry is hoping the revised law will not only protect the intellectual property rights of domestic developers but also curb exports of such items by foreign countries.
However, it remains challenging to eradicate third-country exports of products that use seeds and seedlings already removed from Japan, the ministry said.
Individuals found to have illegally exported designated agricultural products can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, or fined up to 10 million yen ($91,500) or punished with a combination of both, while institutions could face a fine of up to 300 million yen.© KYODO
6 Comments
justasking
Understandable. What's ridiculous is how overpriced the fruits in Japan are. Japan has to protect the price, otherwise, they can never justify why a $1 melon would cost 10,000JPY in Japan.
Chabbawanga
Imagine how much a 1000yen grape would cost when you smack a load of import tax on it.
nandakandamanda
That horse bolted long ago and now the tumbleweed blows through the stables.
Still, the stable doors will look tidier shut and padlocked, rather than banging in the wind.
bokuda
Just put the seeds in an envelope without remittent and send them out.
What can go wrong?
Styopka
Japanese govt. complaining about the grapes being grown abroad? The Muscat grape? Oh, the irony......
kohakuebisu
With grapes, presumably it is a cutting (i.e., a clone), which will be grafted onto whatever rootstock suits the new growing environment. It won't be a seed or a seedling. Many fruit do not grow true to seed, and that is before you add in the massive amount of hybridization going on here.
Banning cultivation elsewhere kind of suggests that the cultivation Japanese farmers are doing in Japan is not noticeably better than the cultivation other farmers would do elsewhere. You can't praise the TLC given to Japanese grapes to the skies if customers would still buy the same fruit grown in China.
Zoroto
I know most Japanese don't eat the seeds of the grapes, but I do...
Wait.. I just stumbled upon the perfect way to smuggle the seeds out.
Thomas Tank
Given the current state of things, I think growing better food in more places is a good thing. It's hard to say who has the right in some cases tho.
Take Kyushu's beloved "decopon" orange - it's a hybrid including the navel orange which is not native to Japan. Is Japan going to give back all the produce it imported to cultivate locally?
noriahojanen
The policy is encouraging to Japanese aspiring farmers and agribusinesses.
Seeds have been stolen from Japanese farmers. It's a patent breach and economic crime. Like pharmaceutical businesses, it initially costs lot of money to develop a new brand.
Here again perpetrators who are very expected, not surprising.