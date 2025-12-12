 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bears have killed a record 13 people in Japan this year Image: AFP
national

Japan bear victim's watch shows last movements

1 Comment
TOKYO

The watch of a Japanese hiker killed by a bear has revealed harrowing details about his last moments, including that the animal returned to his body the next day, a newspaper report said.

Bears have killed a record 13 people in Japan this year and injured more than 200 others, while reports of the creatures roaming near schools and rampaging in supermarkets have heightened anxiety, especially in rural northern regions.

The hiker's GPS watch, which uses satellite signals to log routes and monitors heart rate, was retrieved after the fatal attack on August 14, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Data from the device showed that at around 11 a.m. it suddenly deviated from the hiking trail in Hokkaido and went down a forested slope, the daily said.

In an area of thick brush, it repeatedly circled and passed over the same spot.

The watch also showed that the man's heart stopped beating about 100 to 130 meters from the trail, indicating that he died there.

The watch remained in the same spot all night but moved again around 9 a.m. the next morning, traveling several hundred meters through the brush.

This suggests the brown bear had come back and dragged the man's body away, the Asahi said.

Three days later, on August 15, a bear with two cubs was spotted dragging his body in its mouth. All three animals were killed.

A mound of earth made by the bear was found nearby and traces of the man -- who was engaged to be married -- were discovered, the report added.

The victim's parents were asked to identify the body, but police asked them only to look at his face because of the extent of injuries.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Very sad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog