Japanese beauty firm under fire over CEO comments on Koreans

A major Japanese cosmetics firm faced online boycott calls on Wednesday after its CEO used a racial slur for Koreans, and boasted his firm was "pure Japanese."
DHC's Yoshiaki Yoshida made the comments in a message on the company's website in which he attacked rival Suntory, a major beverage manufacturer that competes with DHC in the health supplement sector.
"For some reason, the models hired for Suntory's commercials are almost all Korean-Japanese. So that's why it seems they're mocked on the Internet as 'Chontory,'" he wrote.
"Chon" is a derogatory term for Koreans in Japan, widely regarded as discriminatory.
Yoshida went on to write that DHC's employees by comparison were all "pure Japanese."
Discrimination against Koreans in Japan goes back decades, against a backdrop of tense ties between Seoul and Tokyo over issues related to wartime history.
The post was published last month but only caught the public's attention this week, causing anger among many Japanese Twitter users, who began using the hashtag "I no longer buy products from discriminatory DHC."
The firm, which operates in South Korea, the U.S., Taiwan and the UK, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"I can no longer trust the products of such a company. I'm against discrimination!" one Twitter user wrote.
"They can't do business without discriminating against minorities, consumers and other firms? I'll say no to such a shallow company," wrote another.
Japan has laws against hate speech, but a justice ministry official contacted by AFP said it would only intervene if a formal complaint was filed.
"The ministry's primary policy on the issue is to launch campaigns against hate speech in general," he said.
During Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, millions of Koreans moved to Japan, either voluntarily or against their will.
When Japan surrendered, hundreds of thousands of ethnic Koreans remained, and many suffered discrimination and hardship.
The social media reaction against DHC comes after a recent Nike advert highlighting racism and bullying in Japan -- including against a child wearing a traditional Korean outfit -- also caused a stir online.
Although the advert had been liked more than 91,000 times on Nike Japan's YouTube channel by Wednesday, it had also been disliked by over 69,000 viewers.
Some accused of Nike of anti-Japanese sentiment, and even called for a boycott of its products.
Japan remains a fairly homogeneous country, and mixed-race children can often face prejudice, although attitudes among younger generations are changing.© 2020 AFP
SJ
Archaeologists and anthropologists agree that the pure Japanese were Ainu, i.e., the Hokkaido Jomon people. The Jomon people were later mixed with the Yayoi people who crossed the Korea Strait.
https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/in-search-of-japanese-roots
Wolfpack
The enmity is mutual and it goes back much longer than mere decades.
I don’t buy the idea of pure Japanese unless you exclude the fact that there has been a lot of immigrants from the Korean peninsula over the past few millennia.
Hachidori
By the looks of it, both companies (DHC and Suntory) are led by xenophobes who openly practice discrimination.
There's no sides to choose.
Asiaman7
Either the board of directors should oust the CEO, or the public should refrain from buying DHC products, which sadly would put a lot of “pure” Japanese out of work.
SJ
Technically, "Chon" includes the Japanese Royal family.
Looking ahead at a year when the two countries will co-host the World Cup finals, Akihito said he felt personal attachment to Korea because of the blood ties of his ancestors.
"I, on my part, feel a certain kinship with Korea, given the fact that it is recorded in the Chronicles of Japan that the mother of Emperor Kammu was of the line of King Muryong of Paekche," he told reporters.
Kammu, reigned Japan from 781 to 806 AD, while Muryong ruled the Paekche Kingdom in Korea from 501 to 523 AD.
Although he was quoting historical records, it is the first time that an emperor has publicly lauded the Korean blood in the imperial line.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2001/dec/28/japan.worlddispatch