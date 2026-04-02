Japan begins day care system regardless of parental employment status

Japan began implementing a public system on Wednesday that allows children to attend day care for up to 10 hours per month, regardless of parental employment status, as part of a larger initiative to alleviate child care stress as the number of births continues to decline.
The system targets children aged 6 months to under 3 years who were previously ineligible for day care services at authorized child care facilities if a parent was unemployed. According to a government agency, about 60 percent of children in this age bracket were not enrolled in such facilities in fiscal 2023.
The program is available to households with stay-at-home parents or parents on child care leave. Each facility can set its own fees, with a guideline of around 300 yen (about $1.89) per hour. Usage is limited to 10 hours per month per child.
Children will be cared for at authorized day care centers and kindergartens. Those with disabilities will also be accepted.
Parents who wish to use the program can apply through their municipality or the program's website, and after finding a suitable facility, they must submit a request.
The Children and Families Agency expects the program to promote children's development by enabling them to interact with people outside their families. The program will also reduce the child care burden on parents and prevent social isolation.
The program was implemented on an experimental basis in some municipalities beginning in fiscal 2024. By December 2025, 231 municipalities had adopted it.
Conversely, there is a chronic shortage of on-site staff, including nursery workers, raising concerns that the workload could increase.
A transitional measure has been put in place until fiscal 2027 to help municipalities that may struggle to secure facilities and nursery staff. Under the measure, they can set the usage limit between three and 10 hours per month.
Thirty-six municipalities across 18 prefectures plan to set the limit below 10 hours in fiscal 2026.
The government is providing operating subsidies to facilities that implement the program. In fiscal 2026, the subsidy will be 1,700 yen per hour per child under age 1 and 1,400 yen per child aged 1 to 2.
Additional payments will be provided if facilities accept children with disabilities or offer consultations to parents with child care concerns.
Half of the funding will come from public funds, while the other half will be covered by the child care support contribution, which will be collected as a surcharge on public health insurance premiums starting in fiscal 2026.© KYODO
34 Comments
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Asiaman7
A surcharge of 0.23% in FY2026, rising to approximately 0.4% by FY2028.
In FY2026, a worker earning ¥6 million annually will pay about ¥575 more per month, while someone earning ¥8 million will pay roughly ¥767 more monthly.
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
Well this is nice news. However I think the Govt needs to do more than just pouring money into day care services to raise the birth rate.
As for under staffing of daycare services, I've seen job listings for them and the amount of pay is surprisingly low for what must be a stressful job. I wouldn't do it for that amount of money.
thepersoniamnow
Honestly, what difference would 10 hours a months make? That's less than like 2 days of daycare.
Ravi Keshari
isn't not too late? they should provide day care service without needing of parental employment status and full week.
Asiaman7
I would have enjoyed a 5 hour break twice a month!
To me, programs like this are a whole lot more beneficial than the ¥20,000 being provided for every child aged 0 to 18.
Mr Kipling
I'm sure there are literally thousands of couples now about to start a family now they can get 10 hours of subsidized childcare and a free ¥20,000. Maybe millions of couples? Or perhaps just another way to burden the tax payer with little benefit to society.
proxy
Great idea! It will give time for unemployed parents to go to job interviews.
SDCA
This is excellent news, but I am very worried this may strain the caregivers even more. Can you imagine a privileged monster parent abusing this system and screaming at the caregivers because she needed to go do her manicure and ended up using more than the 10 hours allowed?
Chabbawanga
I think it is a good idea. It is only one day, but it will give that parent at least some time to do whatever it is they want to do, whether it be sleeping, seeing friends, or even getting a manicure.
However, In practice how does it work?
Daycare have a limited number of places based on the number of staff available. This is to ensure the safety and quality of care.
The screening process for daycare has always been strict precisely because there is a chronic shortage of licensed daycare staff. And those who are working are already seriously overworked and underpaid for the hard work they do.
So where do these staff come from?
kohakuebisu
Our town in inaka had something like this twenty years ago when our kids were babies. I'm sure other authorities will already offer some kind of one-shot childcare, so this might just be making a minimum level of it universal.
virusrex
It is a first step, and for people that can take care of their children normally but have occasional emergencies this can be a huge benefit.
Then again, another bottleneck is the availability of the services in the first place, if there is no day care that can accept the children having this opportunity can go wasted.
WoodyLee
Very Well Japan, smart move.
Next Free Education, health care, meals, school materials, and transportation to all Students up to Grad. school.
Several nations are investing in their future generations by providing the best services available so they can lead their nation into the future.
Japan can't afford to leave a student behind just because his or her parents can't afford it, these citizens deserve better.
WoodyLee
""Japan began implementing a public system on Wednesday that allows children to attend day care for up to 10 hours per month,""
NOT ENOUGH, how was 10 hours/mth. decided ??
UNBELIVABLE, again the KIBISHI mentality takes over the good will of the people.
RareReason
Bad idea. You couldn't be more wrong. We need to discourage laziness and unemployment, not rewarding it.
virusrex
Giving a respite for parents so they can more easily find jobs is not rewarding unemployment. Nobody will say "well, I can now leave my job since I can get 10 hours of day care every month".
finally rich
I'm not a great fan of daycare services (I would never let my own kids be raised by strangers) but 10h a month.. is this a joke?
John-San
This should been a given a three decades ago. But better late than never. also the standard should be 20 hours a week. All business should be made to cough up to fund Japans childcare system. Business like Mitsubishi and co would not be so well place in world trade due to the Japanese society forgoing of child bearing so it is only proper for them to dig into their pockets to fund a decent childcare system.
RareReason
If you are unable to arrange a few hours to attend a job interview, then it's highly unlikely you will be able to arrange/afford enough cover to attend the job.
virusrex
Completely wrong since day care in its current form in Japan is heavily prioritized to parents that have employment, this means that getting a job also let people access affordable day care to attend the job.
RareReason
What an ideal fantasy land you live in... And how convenient it is for the unemployed, being served excuse after excuse why they can't work.
Prove me wrong. Get some stats of how many unemployed have pre school kids. Then get some numbers of how many of those used their 10 hours to get jobs. Or maybe 5 or 6 years later, when their kids are in full time education, let me know how many of those people started working.
The vast majority won't have. Just excuses.
virusrex
Taking care of children when no daycare is made available is not any excuse, it is a perfectly valid reason that makes looking for jobs unnecessarily difficult.
This is nonsensical, even one family that finds it difficult to find a job because of lack of daycare would be enough. That would prove the point of this being beneficial to them.
That would be necessary for YOUR point, not mine. You are the one baselessly claiming this is some kind of reward that would make people more likely to remain unemployed without making any argument for this to be the case nor presenting any evidence of this actually happening. You just like to believe this is somehow what happens and now want other people to disprove your imaginary scenario.
Excuses is to repeat the baseless claim when you have not been able to support it in any way. That having hours of day care would facilitate looking for employment, having interviews, etc. is perfectly logical and expected. To say this is not true you are the one that require evidence, not crystal ball claims.
RareReason
Not quite buttercup. First claim of how this would change employment opportunity was your good self. I refute that.
Article made no such claim, just stating it would be good for development.
But never mind, redirecting and back tracking aside, there's no need for you to bother proving your initial claim this will improve employment opportunities. We'll see naturally how things change in a few years.
virusrex
For the families that have this problem obviously this would change the likehood of finding jobs, there is nothing wrong with that, people find jobs much more easily when they have chance to go to inverviews.
You are the one that said this somehow "rewarded" unemployment, as if people would consider this somehow a benefit that would make it more likely for them not to find employment even if being employed would give a much greater support in the form of day care.
No rediredctin, no backtracking, this is something that clearly would help people trying to find jobs that can't do it because of taking care of children, you have not been able to argue or present any evidence of the contrary.
Because it is a logical consequence that anybody can easily see, the opposite is what requires proof, if you don't have it that is fine to recognize.
falseflagsteve
I would never consider putting a child of mine at that age in the care of strangers. I think it’s scandalous that this idea was ever implemented.
wallace
It will be over-subscribed.
virusrex
I sometimes wonder how would be to live being so completely ignorant of the needs and situation of other people. To me this sounds like "I would never consider working more than 40 hours a week".
bass4funk
I agree, I wouldn't and never did.
falseflagsteve
Bass
Well, all this stuff to be heavily supported by the “progressives” and all that. They seem to promote having kids way from their mums and dads as much as possible, it’s unnatural.
virusrex
Not at all, what "progressives" support is to have well paid jobs that allow people to spend as much time as possible with their families, un-progressive people keep making this impossible so day care becomes the least undesirable of the options (like starving to death) that allow people to still gain a living.
Antibiotics, internet and the written language are also "unnatural", this quality don't make something automatically bad. Specially when the only realistic alternatives are much worse.
bass4funk
Huh? I feel like this, if you entrust your child to a stranger, more power to you, but I come from a large family and I believe staying with kin is better, more nurturing and helps to build the child's character, teaches them about family ties and bonds, now for some people, they don't have the option and that's understandable if they seek that kind of service, but I'm lucky, I could always rely on my family to take care of my kids.
wallace
bass4funk
You trusted your kids with strangers when you sent them to school.
Firefly
Which "progressives" are you referring to? Those who created takujisho in the late 19th century, or those who established hoikuen in the late 1940s?
Firefly
What does being "worldwide" have to do with the point I raised, or anything at all?
Also, try to answer without resorting to insults, it's immature and regressive.
bass4funk
Not in daycare.