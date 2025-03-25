Japan begins issuing My Number IDs with integrated driver's license

Japan on Monday began issuing My Number identification cards with integrated driver's license information on their IC chips, allowing for simplified name and address change procedures.

Under the new optional process, people can choose whether to have a standard driver's license or a My Number card with integrated license information. Those who own an integrated card can continue to use an additional physical driver's license if they wish.

People choosing an integrated card will be charged a lower fee for issuance and renewal compared with a standalone driver's license.

The integrated My Number and driver's license card will have the type of license and expiration date information loaded onto the IC chip, with neither piece of information displayed on the card.

Acquiring a new My Number card merged with a driver's license costs 1,550 yen, while renewals cost 2,100 yen. The cost of issuance of a driver's license alone is 2,350 yen and that for renewal is 2,850 yen.

Having both an integrated card and a license issued is 2,450 yen and 2,950 yen for renewals.

People can acquire their integrated card at driver's license centers across the country. The My Number card is valid for 10 years.

Under the My Number ID card system launched in 2016, every citizen and foreign resident living in Japan receives a 12-digit number that links various personal data such as tax and social security information.

