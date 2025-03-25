 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan begins issuing My Number IDs with integrated driver's license

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday began issuing My Number identification cards with integrated driver's license information on their IC chips, allowing for simplified name and address change procedures.

Under the new optional process, people can choose whether to have a standard driver's license or a My Number card with integrated license information. Those who own an integrated card can continue to use an additional physical driver's license if they wish.

People choosing an integrated card will be charged a lower fee for issuance and renewal compared with a standalone driver's license.

The integrated My Number and driver's license card will have the type of license and expiration date information loaded onto the IC chip, with neither piece of information displayed on the card.

Acquiring a new My Number card merged with a driver's license costs 1,550 yen, while renewals cost 2,100 yen. The cost of issuance of a driver's license alone is 2,350 yen and that for renewal is 2,850 yen.

Having both an integrated card and a license issued is 2,450 yen and 2,950 yen for renewals.

People can acquire their integrated card at driver's license centers across the country. The My Number card is valid for 10 years.

Under the My Number ID card system launched in 2016, every citizen and foreign resident living in Japan receives a 12-digit number that links various personal data such as tax and social security information.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

I don't understand the use of having your drivers license integrated into the "my number card". AS stated in the article the information will not be visible, so you have no proof and the only people will be a police officer with a special card reader? Strange. Also, this means the cards must sync on the dates of expiry, too troublesome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The digital ID for Japanese nationals is now here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Under the new optional process, people can choose whether to have a standard driver's license or a My Number card with integrated license information. Those who own an integrated card can continue to use an additional physical driver's license if they wish.

At least for now, is optional. What do they expect paying fine in city hall?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Until the My Number my wife always had a problem providing an ID. She now uses that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Shukugawa Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Does Inheritance Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Hair Accessories You’ll See Everywhere in Tokyo This Spring 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ in Japan: Women Dating Women

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi’s Unmissable Adventure Destinations

GaijinPot Travel

Constipation in Japan: “Can’t Go”

Savvy Tokyo

Who Should Pay On A Date in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What Makes Code Quest Japan’s Most Dynamic Tech Camp?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog